5 Things to know about Google Stadia before it goes away

Google, last year, announced that it is shutting down its cloud-based game streaming service, Google Stadia. At the time, the company announced that it would completely shut down Stadia's servers on January 18, 2023, post which users will no longer be able to purchase new games, access their in-game progress or purchases, or access the games that they have already subscribed to.

"We're grateful to the dedicated Stadia players that have been with us from the start," Google Stadia's Vice President and General Manager Phil Spencer had said in a blog post at the time.

It is worth noting that Stadia, as a service, isn't exactly very old in the game-streaming industry. Google formally launched the service in 2019 after introducing its beta version in 2018. However, in the three short years of its existence, the cloud-based gaming service failed to garner enough attention among the gaming enthusiasts and meet the company's expectations. As a result, Google decided to shut down the service in January 2023.

5 Things you should know about Google Stadia

As of today, 10 days remain before Google pulls the plug on the service completely. Before Google Stadia goes away for Google, here are five important things that you should know about it:

— Google started issuing refunds for Stadia Purchases starting November 9, 2022. These refunds include all game purchases, add-on content and subscriptions fees for games in the store.

— Google is not refunding fee for its Stadia Pro subscription service. But there is a catch. The company said that it will not be refunding charges for Stadia Pro subscriptions that were issued prior to September 29, 2022. However, Stadia Pro subscription post September 29, 2022, will not be charged. “Any Pro subscription charges incurred on or after September 29, 2022 (midnight PST) will be refunded,” the company said.

— Google also said that it will also be refunding users for any hardware that they purchase. This means that if a user purchased Stadia Controller, they will be refunded for it. “We are working through this process and still anticipate the majority of refunds will be processed by January 18, 2023,” the company added.

— Additionally, Google will also be refunding all the in-game purchases that users made via the Stadia Store. The devices eligible for refunds include — the Stadia Controller, Founder’s Edition, Premiere Edition, and Play and Watch with Google TV packages.

— Players can use Stadia Controller when connected via USB-C to a compatible USB-C or USB-A device.