comscore Google Stadia is now free for anyone with a Gmail address
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Google Stadia is now free for anyone with a Gmail address
News

Google Stadia is now free for anyone with a Gmail address

Gaming

Google is offering Stadia Pro free for two months to new users. Besides this Google is also offering nine games for free with this.

  • Published: April 9, 2020 1:07 PM IST
Google stadia free 2 months

Google has announced that its Stadia platform for gamers is now free for everyone with a Gmail address. What’s even better is that Google is offering Stadia Pro free for two months to new users. Besides this Google is also offering nine games for free with this. As for the existing Stadia Pro users they won’t be charged for two months.

Related Stories


Previously subscribing to the service required purchasing the $129 Google Stadia Premiere Edition. This package bundled a Chromecast Ultra, a wireless Stadia Controller, and three months of Stadia Pro. Stadia Pro offered free games and video streams up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with HDR lighting. Since April 8 this price has been negated but the streams have been locked to a maximum 1080p. All users have to do is sign up on the website. Though besides the nine games, users will have to purchase their own games. All these games can be played on PC, Chrome OS tablet, Google Pixel phone, and other supported Android devices. Though Google has launched its own Stadia controller, it is not a necessity. Users can just use their own supported USB controller or mouse and keyboard.

Nine free games with Google Stadia

– Destiny 2: The Collection

– GRID

– Gylt

– SteamWorld Dig 2

– SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

– Serious Sam Collection

– Spitlings

– Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)

– Thumper

Google gifting 3 months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium users: Report

Also Read

Google gifting 3 months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium users: Report

After the two month trial period is over Google will charge users $9.99 per month. But Google says that users can cancel their subscription any time they want. Google said that they are limiting the streaming quality so as not to overload any of the ISPs.

Google wrote, “We’re facing some of the most challenging times in recent memory. Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating. Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home, so we’re giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia Pro for two months.”

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 9, 2020 1:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser
News
Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser
Disney+ Hotstar has 8 million paid subscribers

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar has 8 million paid subscribers

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real world image leaked

News

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real world image leaked

Internet speeds in India decline as more people use data

News

Internet speeds in India decline as more people use data

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

News

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real world image leaked

Internet speeds in India decline as more people use data

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

Android 11 to enable seamless software updates

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTube Releases Original Series and Kids show for Free Streaming

Entertainment

YouTube Releases Original Series and Kids show for Free Streaming
Android 11 to enable seamless software updates

News

Android 11 to enable seamless software updates
Google Stadia is now free for anyone with a Gmail address

Gaming

Google Stadia is now free for anyone with a Gmail address
Backdoor: Thousands of Android apps contain a hidden tool

News

Backdoor: Thousands of Android apps contain a hidden tool
Video Call: Best Video calling Apps during Coronavirus Outbreak

Top Products

Video Call: Best Video calling Apps during Coronavirus Outbreak

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei P40 सीरीज के तीनों स्मार्टफोन चीन में इस कीमत पर हुए लॉन्च

Honor 30 Pro स्मार्टफोन कैमरा सैंपल आया नजर, खींची चांद की शानदार तस्वीर

Google ने Hangouts Meet का नाम बदल कर किया Google Meet

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किए Galaxy A-सीरीज के चार फोन, जल्द लॉन्च होंगे दो अफोर्डेबल 5G स्मार्टफोन

Gmail की सर्विस डाउन होने पर यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर की शिकायत

Latest Videos

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review
Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

News

Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser
News
Avast launches new privacy-centric mobile browser
Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real world image leaked

News

Oppo AirVOOC Wireless Charger real world image leaked
Internet speeds in India decline as more people use data

News

Internet speeds in India decline as more people use data
WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

News

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new
Android 11 to enable seamless software updates

News

Android 11 to enable seamless software updates