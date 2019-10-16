Google Stadia is set to launch on November 19

Google announced Stadia, its cross platform game streaming service in March and now, the company is revealing some key information not revealed during the official introduction. The search giant has finally revealed details about the games that will be available to play, availability and most importantly, the price of this new game streaming service. The company has finally announced that Google Stadia will be available from November 19 in 14 different territories, which includes the US, UK and Canada. At the time of its launch, Google plans to offer 31 games from 21 different publishers.

Alongside availability of the service and games, Google has also confirmed the pricing of its game streaming service. Google plans to initially offer a “Founder’s Edition” hardware starter kit for $130, which includes three months of premium service. Afterwards, Stadia users will have to pay $10 a month. While Stadia’s pricing sounds akin to Netflix, Google says it is designed to be a subscription game service. The pre-orders for the Founder’s Edition is now open and Google plans to offer a separate free tier next year.

The subscription will only include a single game at the time of its launch – Destiny 2. Like PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and Steam, Google Stadia customers will also have to buy games and not rent them, as previously deduced from the announcement in March. In theory, Stadia will be streaming games from Google Cloud, but it won’t be much different from existing platforms as far as purchasing game titles are concerned. “We will sell these games like any other digital storefront,” Google’s director of games Jack Buser told The Verge.

The list of games from leading developers that will be available on Google Stadia include:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 from Bandai Namco

DOOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online and Wolfenstein: Youngblood from Bethesda

Destiny 2 from Bungie

Get Packed from Coatsink will be exclusive to Stadia

GRID from Codemasters

Metro Exodus from Deep Silver

Thumper from Drool

Farming Simulator 19 from Giants Software

Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid from nWay Games

Football Manager from Sega

Samurai Shodown from SNK

Final Fantasy XV, Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider from Square Enix

NBA 2K and Borderlands 3 from 2K Games

Gylt from Tequila Works will be a Stadia exclusive

Mortal Kombat 11 from Warner Bros.

Darksiders Genesis from THQ

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Trials Rising, and The Crew 2 from Ubisoft

There are also undisclosed game titles coming from developers and game studios such as Capcom, Electronic Arts and Rockstar Games

Google is also confirming that the above list of games is not complete, and more titles will be announced during E3 2019 next week. The current list of titles suggests that every major game studio is already onboard Stadia, which gives it the opportunity to compete with bigger brands like Sony and Microsoft. Buser adds that Baldur’s Gate 3 will ship simultaneously on Stadia and PC and those two platforms will be the only way to play it.

Price

The Stadia Founder’s Edition priced at $130 is cheaper than the PS4 or Xbox One and for the price, early adopters will get a Chromecast Ultra that can be plugged into your TV, a limited edition dark blue version of Stadia controller, three months of Stadia Pro, a three month buddy pass to bring along a friend and dibs on selecting a Stadia name. Each of these devices will retail for $70 but the three month free subscription makes the price of Founder’s Edition attractive on its own.

With Stadio pro subscription, gamers will get options to stream 4K games at 60 frames per second with HDR and 5.1 surround sound and you will need 35Mbps data connection. The pro subscription will also give access to Stadia’s free catalog and probably discounts on games. The free tier, Google says will be limited to 1080p60 with stereo sound and requires 10Mbps of bandwidth to stream games at 720p.

Google Stadia’s biggest promise is that you don’t need to buy an expensive game console or build a powerful PC to get the best gaming experience. However, the details shared now makes you wonder whether it is revolutionary at all. If Google Stadia users have to spend same amount of money like their PC and console gaming counterparts while Google only supports the streaming part, most gamers would prefer buying the real hardware instead. While Google has revealed details about Stadia, a lot will become clear at E3 next week.