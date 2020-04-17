Google Stadia gets 5.1 surround sound, on-screen keyboard on web

Google has updated its Stadia gaming platform with some new features for web. The Google Stadia has brought 5.1 surround sound audio while playing games on web. In its Stadia Community Blog on Thursday, the company noted that you’ll now see an on-screen keyboard on web when you have a gamepad connected for Stadia. Not just that, there is support for mobile connection notifications. It means users will see notifications for their connection quality while playing on mobile devices. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series will offer 100GB Google One promo and Google Stadia support

“We’ve rolled out some new features on Stadia… 5.1 surround sound on web… You’ll now see an on-screen keyboard on web when you have a gamepad connected to Stadia… You’ll see notifications for your connection quality while playing on mobile devices,” noted Google on Stadia blog (first reported by Android Central). Also Read - Stadia का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन दे रही है गूगल, जानिए आपको कैसे मिलेगा

We all can see that Google is constantly improving the service. Recently, the company announced two months of free Stadia Pro to everyone with a Gmail address or to new users. As for the existing Stadia Pro users they won’t be charged for two months. Additionally, Google has started gifting three months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium members via email. Also Read - Google gifting 3 months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium users: Report

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Previously subscribing to the service required purchasing the $129 Google Stadia Premiere Edition. This package bundled a Chromecast Ultra, a wireless Stadia Controller, and three months of Stadia Pro. Stadia Pro offered free games and video streams up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with HDR lighting.