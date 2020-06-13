Google Stadia now works on more Android phones

Google Stadia is now compatible with wider range of smartphones. The company’s online gaming platform was initially working on select devices (Pixels mostly). But now users with Samsung, Asus and broad range of OnePlus phones can also experience gaming on Stadia. Here’s the updated list of devices now compatible with Stadia. Also Read - Google Stadia comes to OnePlus 8 series with Android mobile capture; to get Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

As you can see here, most of the widely available phones now let you play Stadia. Granted, we still can't see names like Xiaomi, Realme or Vivo on the list, but it's a step in the right direction. You do have devices like ROG Phone II from Asus, OnePlus 5 or 6 that sell for under Rs 30,000 in India these days. But it's important to point that in addition to having a phone with solid hardware (which all of these do). Users also need to equip themselves with fast internet connection, to make sure the gaming experience is smooth.

How to try Google Stadia on your phone

Google is offering this chance as an experiment. So, users with the aforementioned devices can sign in to Stadia and open Settings. Over there, tap on Experiments and turn on Play on this device. This option is limited to the selected device, and users can turn the setting off anytime.

The company continues to improve Google Stadia with constant updates and new partnerships with game developers. Taking a look at the latest additions, the company held a new “Stadia Connect” in April. The company also added support for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro on Google Stadia. This meant OnePlus 8 series owners can use Stadia, if they reside in country where Stadia is available.

Other changes included 5.1 surround sound support for Google Stadia Pro members and an on-screen keyboard on web. The blog post had revealed that Stadia Mobile allows users to capture game clips on Android. Players can use the dedicated capture button on their Stadia Controller to capture a screenshot or a 30-second video clip.

