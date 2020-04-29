comscore Google Stadia offers PUBG for free, Star Wars, Madden FIFA arriving soon
Google Stadia offers PUBG for free, Star Wars, Madden FIFA arriving soon

PUBG on Google Stadia comes with cross play, hence players will be able to play with other players from console.

  Published: April 29, 2020 1:43 PM IST
Google is expanding its game library as of today and is offering PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for free. Google has also announced that it will be bringing several games from EA to the platform. PUBG is available for free to all Stadia Pro members and this includes the new Cold Front season pass. While Stadia free users will be able to buy the base game for $29.99 or bundled with the season pass for $39.99. Also Read - Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs

PUBG on Google Stadia comes with cross play, hence players will be able to play with other players from console. Besides this Google is also adding the feature to launch a game by just clicking a link. For example, those that have Google Stadia Pro can click on this link and launch PUBG, immediately. Google has also announced that it will be bringing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFL, and FIFA to Stadia later this year. Also Read - Google Stadia now gets 5.1 surround sound and on-screen keyboard on web

Before offering PUBG for free, Google recently started offering free 2 month Stadia game streaming service premium version to everyone because of COVID-19. The company had announced two months of free Stadia Pro to everyone with a Gmail address or to new users. As for the existing Stadia Pro users they won’t be charged for two months as well. Additionally, the company gifted three months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium members via email.

Now according to analytics firm Sensor Tower (via Reuters), Google Stadia users have increased after the free 2 month offer. Not just that, Google Stadia’s mobile app has also crossed 1 million installs globally, reveals data. Previously subscribing to the service required purchasing the $129 Google Stadia Premiere Edition. This package bundled a Chromecast Ultra, a wireless Stadia Controller, and three months of Stadia Pro. Stadia Pro offered free games and video streams up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with HDR lighting.

  Published Date: April 29, 2020 1:43 PM IST

