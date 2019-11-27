Google Stadia Pro gamers to get 2 more free games in December

Google Stadia users will get access to another pair of games under the Pro subscription line up in the coming week. “Our Stadia Pro lineup keeps on growing! Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 are both coming to Stadia Pro in December. Just log-in & redeem them at no additional charge with Stadia Pro,” Stadia tweeted on Wednesday.

They’re the first additions to the list of free games for Pro members (which all Stadia players are for now) since the service debuted last week. Google plans to add more free games for Pro members each month, according to Engadget. Starting Sunday, 9 am PT, users can visit the Stadia Store on Android and iOS devices to redeem the Stadia Pro December 2019 games.

Though Stadia went live on November 19, users still find themselves waiting for an email from Google with their login information, reports said last week. Google launched its game streaming service with 22 games at start in the 14 countries.

The Google Stadia app has already landed on the Google Play store and can be downloaded on supported phones. Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets. These include Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

Google Stadia upcoming games and price

Over the next six week Borderlands 3, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2, and Darksiders Genesis are arriving on Google Stadia. There are more games coming to the service in 2020 which include Doom: Eternal, WatchDogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and Cyberpunk 2077. The service launched in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, from Europe . It has been launched in the US and the UK as well. The service with Stadia Pro has been priced at $9.99 (Rs 690 approx) in the US.

