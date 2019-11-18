Google Stadia set to be launched with 22 games tomorrow

Google Vice President Phil Harrison confirmed on Monday that company’s game streaming platform Stadia’s launch day lineup has been expanded with ten more games, bringing the total to 22.

“Excited to announce that we are INCREASING the Day One launch line-up of titles for @GoogleStadia – we now have TWENTY TWO games launching with the platform on Tuesday. Huge thank you to our game developer and publisher partners for bringing more titles #stadia,” Phil wrote in a post.

Assassins Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2: The Collection, GYLT, Just Dance 2020, Kine, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Thumper, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and SAMURAI SHODOWN are the 12 games that were earlier confirmed to be available to stream on Google Stadia when it arrives.

Additionally, users will also be able to play Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2, Farming Simulator 2019, Final Fantasy XV, Football Manager 2020, Grid 2019, Metro Exodus, NBA 2K20, Rage 2, Trials Rising and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Meanwhile, the Google Stadia app has already landed on the Google Play store and can be downloaded on supported phones. The cloud-based game streaming service will officially launch tomorrow on November 19. Along with Pixel smartphones, Google’s game streaming service will also support Chrome OS tablets. These include Pixel Slate, Acer Chromebook Tab 10 and HP Chromebook X2.

Buyers will be able to purchase Founder’s Edition of Google Stadia for $129.99. It will also come with a free copy of Destiny 2 game. After the free subscription is over, users will have to pay $9.99 per month.

With inputs from IANS