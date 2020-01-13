Ever since Google announced the Stadia gaming platform, it has been clear that the company wants to bring the service to as many devices as possible. Back in November, Google even announced that it is working to bring the same Stadia experience to non-Pixel phones as well.

Now, according to recent reports by 9to5Google, the company has already begun testing Stadia on non-Pixel devices. When users would log into their Stadia account on a non-Pixel phone, they would see the “Choose where to play” screen. This would only let them choose between Chromecast Ultra and PC connectivity.

However, for some users, recent logins into their Google Stadia accounts has shown a new “This screen” option that will allow them to try a game. The option, however, is a trial of sorts and will only last for one session. So, if you get the new option, make the most of it. Users are apparently also not in control of when the new screen option will appear on their non-Pixel devices. This could mean Google is running randomized tests across various non-Pixel devices. This is probably to see how various games run on these devices.

What is Google Stadia?

Stadia is a cloud-based gaming service by Google that requires no consoles to play. The service is capable of streaming video games of up to 4K resolution and at 60 fps. Once you have a sufficiently high-speed network connection, you can access Google Stadia on the Google Chrome web browser on PCs.

The service was launched on November 19, 2019. Stadia is also available on Chromecast, Chrome OS tablets and Google’s Pixel smartphones. Now, Stadia is expected to go bigger with support for non-Pixel devices. There were also recent reports on the web of the service even running on an e-book reader.