comscore Google Stadia begins random testing on non-Pixel devices | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Google Stadia testing begins on non-Pixel devices: Report
News

Google Stadia testing begins on non-Pixel devices: Report

Gaming

The cloud-based gaming service was until now only available for Google Chrome browser on desktops, Chromecast, ChromeOS tablets and Pixel smartphones.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 10:51 AM IST
Google Stadia

Ever since Google announced the Stadia gaming platform, it has been clear that the company wants to bring the service to as many devices as possible. Back in November, Google even announced that it is working to bring the same Stadia experience to non-Pixel phones as well.

Related Stories


Now, according to recent reports by 9to5Google, the company has already begun testing Stadia on non-Pixel devices. When users would log into their Stadia account on a non-Pixel phone, they would see the “Choose where to play” screen. This would only let them choose between Chromecast Ultra and PC connectivity.

Watch: Best laptops launched at CES 2020

However, for some users, recent logins into their Google Stadia accounts has shown a new “This screen” option that will allow them to try a game. The option, however, is a trial of sorts and will only last for one session. So, if you get the new option, make the most of it. Users are apparently also not in control of when the new screen option will appear on their non-Pixel devices. This could mean Google is running randomized tests across various non-Pixel devices. This is probably to see how various games run on these devices.

What is Google Stadia?

Stadia is a cloud-based gaming service by Google that requires no consoles to play. The service is capable of streaming video games of up to 4K resolution and at 60 fps. Once you have a sufficiently high-speed network connection, you can access Google Stadia on the Google Chrome web browser on PCs.

MIUI 12 teased by Xiaomi, to launch later this year

Also Read

MIUI 12 teased by Xiaomi, to launch later this year

The service was launched on November 19, 2019. Stadia is also available on Chromecast, Chrome OS tablets and Google’s Pixel smartphones. Now, Stadia is expected to go bigger with support for non-Pixel devices. There were also recent reports on the web of the service even running on an e-book reader.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 10:51 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard
News
China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard
Google Stadia begins testing on non-Pixel devices

Gaming

Google Stadia begins testing on non-Pixel devices

boAt Stone 200A Review

Review

boAt Stone 200A Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3

News

The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3

Most Popular

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3

Apple replacing faulty iPhone XS, Max, XR smart battery cases for free

WhatsApp will not work on many Android phones and iPhones from February 1: Here's the new list

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Stadia begins testing on non-Pixel devices

Gaming

Google Stadia begins testing on non-Pixel devices
Fitbit Versa 2 Review

Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review
Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything

Opinions

Hey Google! It is time to put privacy ahead of everything
Google Pixel 4's security update bricking face unlock

News

Google Pixel 4's security update bricking face unlock
G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android on January 20

Gaming

G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android on January 20

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi की Poco सीरीज नहीं हुई है बंद, कंपनी ने Poco F2 का ट्रेडमार्क किया फाइल

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन 15 जनवरी को इन धमाकेदार ऑफर्स के साथ पहली बार सेल पर आएगा

Xiaomi Mi 10 स्मार्टफोन Sanpdragon 865 चिपसेट के साथ फरवरी में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Nokia Smart TV की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Mi A2 स्मार्टफोन को Android 10 अपडेट मिली, ऐसे करें फोन को अपडेट

News

China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard
News
China launches world's fastest driverless bullet train some extra ordinary features onboard
Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online

News

Samsung Galaxy S20+ real world images leak online
The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3

News

The Realme C3s could launch along with the C3
Apple replacing faulty iPhone XS, Max, XR smart battery cases for free

News

Apple replacing faulty iPhone XS, Max, XR smart battery cases for free
WhatsApp will not work on many Android phones and iPhones from February 1: Here's the new list

News

WhatsApp will not work on many Android phones and iPhones from February 1: Here's the new list