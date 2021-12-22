comscore Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022
Google Stadia to get five new games to mark New Year 2022

Google has announced it will be adding five major game titles to Stadia on January 1 including Darksiders III, Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark and more.

This year was very good for gamers, considering a lot of AAA titles and hidden gems were released. 2022 will be no less, with a lot of major titles already slated to be released. Adding to the good news, Google has revealed that it will add five major games will be coming to its game streaming platform, Stadia in January 2022. Also Read - HP starts production of 'Made in India' PC products

Google has announced it will be adding five major game titles to Stadia on January 1. These games will include Darksiders III, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut, and DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders. Also Read - Free Fire active codes today, December 22: How to get codes, win exclusive items for free

Darksiders III is currently priced at Rs 2,165, Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark is currently priced at Rs 419, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is priced at Rs 2,499, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut is priced at Rs 369, and DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders is priced at Rs 569. Also Read - Check how you can save tax by simply buying an electric vehicle

This month we saw four games added to the service including Cthulhu Saves Christmas, Figment, Street Power Football and Mafia III.

Google Stadia: Availability, price

Google Stadia is currently available in two tiers: Free and Pro. The free tier includes game streaming at 1080p resolution, 60 fps and stereo sound. The Pro tier is priced at $10 (approximately Rs 720) per month, which provides users with game streaming capabilities at 4K resolution with HDR quality, 60 fps and 5.1 surround sound.

The game streaming platform is currently available in 22 countries. These countries include the US, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK, Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Switzerland. The service is not available in India as of now, with no tentative launch date provided for the same.

Currently, the platform after the additions and the subtractions has a total of 45 titles.

  Published Date: December 22, 2021 4:51 PM IST

