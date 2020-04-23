comscore Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs
News

Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs

Gaming

Google Stadia users have increased after the free 2 month offer. Not just that, Google Stadia's mobile app has also crossed 1 million installs globally.

  • Published: April 23, 2020 5:13 PM IST
Google stadia free 2 months

Google recently started offering free 2 month Stadia game streaming service premium version to everyone because of COVID-19. The company had announced two months of free Stadia Pro to everyone with a Gmail address or to new users. As for the existing Stadia Pro users they won’t be charged for two months as well. Additionally, the company gifted three months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium members via email. Also Read - Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based noise cancelling and light-enhancing features

Now according to analytics firm Sensor Tower (via Reuters), Google Stadia users have increased after the free 2 month offer. Not just that, Google Stadia’s mobile app has also crossed 1 million installs globally, reveals data. Also Read - Google Play Store offering up to Rs 100 cashback with Paytm UPI

Previously subscribing to the service required purchasing the $129 Google Stadia Premiere Edition. This package bundled a Chromecast Ultra, a wireless Stadia Controller, and three months of Stadia Pro. Stadia Pro offered free games and video streams up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with HDR lighting. Also Read - Google Duo adds capture mode and improved calling over low-bandwidth connection

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Since April 8, this price has been negated but the streams have been locked to a maximum 1080p. All users have to do is sign up on the website. Though besides the nine games, users will have to purchase their own games. All these games can be played on PC, Chrome OS tablet, Google Pixel phone, and other supported Android devices. Though Google has launched its own Stadia controller, it is not a necessity. Users can just use their own supported USB controller or mouse and keyboard.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 5:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29
Gaming
PUBG PC available for 50 percent discount on Steam till April 29
Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Xbox Series X India launch may be aligned with the global one

Gaming

Xbox Series X India launch may be aligned with the global one

The Mandalorian Season 3 in works: Report

Entertainment

The Mandalorian Season 3 in works: Report

Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs

Gaming

Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs

Gaming

Google Stadia user base surges after free 2 month offer, mobile app crosses 1 million installs
Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

News

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features
Google Play Store offering up to Rs 100 cashback with Paytm UPI

Gaming

Google Play Store offering up to Rs 100 cashback with Paytm UPI
OnePlus Camera V4 update brings new updated UI

News

OnePlus Camera V4 update brings new updated UI
Google Duo adds capture mode and details new features

News

Google Duo adds capture mode and details new features

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 सीरीज के लिमिटेड एडिशन पॉप अप बॉक्स की कीमत आई सामने

iQoo Neo 3 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलते हैं कम कीमत में दमदार फीचर

Meizu 17 5G का आधिकारिक रेंडर आया सामने, मिलेगा आकर्षक डिजाइन और फीचर्स

Mi 10 Youth Edition की कैमरा डिटेल्स आईं सामने, मिलेगा 50X Periscope Zoom का सपोर्ट

WhatsApp ग्रुप वीडियो कॉल में अब 8 लोगों के साथ कर पाएंगे बातें, ऐसे करें यूज

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip
News
Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip
Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 roll out could begin on April 27
Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked

News

Facebook dark mode for iOS screenshots leaked
Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor

News

Xiaomi may launch a smartphone with 150-megapixel camera sensor
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Limited Edition Pop-up Box price revealed