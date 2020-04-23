Google recently started offering free 2 month Stadia game streaming service premium version to everyone because of COVID-19. The company had announced two months of free Stadia Pro to everyone with a Gmail address or to new users. As for the existing Stadia Pro users they won’t be charged for two months as well. Additionally, the company gifted three months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium members via email. Also Read - Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based noise cancelling and light-enhancing features

Now according to analytics firm Sensor Tower (via Reuters), Google Stadia users have increased after the free 2 month offer. Not just that, Google Stadia's mobile app has also crossed 1 million installs globally, reveals data.

Previously subscribing to the service required purchasing the $129 Google Stadia Premiere Edition. This package bundled a Chromecast Ultra, a wireless Stadia Controller, and three months of Stadia Pro. Stadia Pro offered free games and video streams up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with HDR lighting.

Since April 8, this price has been negated but the streams have been locked to a maximum 1080p. All users have to do is sign up on the website. Though besides the nine games, users will have to purchase their own games. All these games can be played on PC, Chrome OS tablet, Google Pixel phone, and other supported Android devices. Though Google has launched its own Stadia controller, it is not a necessity. Users can just use their own supported USB controller or mouse and keyboard.