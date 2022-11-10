Google Stadia starts issuing refunds: What to expect

Google earlier this year announced that it will be shutting down its cloud-based gaming service, Google Stadia, by January 2023. Now, almost two months before the death date, Google has started issuing refunds for the service. Also Read - How to schedule a text message in Google Messages: A step-by-step guide

"We ask for your patience as we work through each transaction and ask that you refrain from contacting Customer Support as they will not be able to expedite your refund during this time," Google wrote in an update on the FAQ page for the service.

The company also shared detailed information as to how it will process all the refused. In the support page for Stadia, Google said that it will automatically refund each transaction to the form of payment that the users used for making the purchase. However, if it is unable to issue a refund to the original form of payment, it will email the user at the Google account used to make the purchase.

Google also said that the customers who have made 20 or fewer purchases on the Stadia Store will receive one email for each transaction made, while the customers who have made 21 or more purchases on the Stadia store will receive one email summarising all the refund attempts.

For users who have deleted their Google account, Google will attempt to automatically refund the transaction to the original form of payment. “If the form of payment is no longer available, please contact Stadia Customer Service and be prepared to provide the email of the deleted account, your last transaction date, and your last transaction amount,” Google added in the FAQ page.

About Stadia Pro subscription

As far as Stadia Pro subscription is concerned, Google said that it will not be refunding charges for Stadia Pro subscriptions that were issued prior to September 29, 2022. However, the company will refund the the Stadia Pro subscription purchase on or after September 29, 2022.

Google Stadia hardware

Coming to hardware, Google said that is “still working through this process and still anticipate the majority of refunds will be processed by January 18, 2023.”

The company said that in most cases, users will not need to return hardware purchased from the Google Store to obtain a refund, which includes the Stadia Controller, Founder’s Edition, Premiere Edition, and Play and Watch with Google TV packages.

As far as the Stadia Controller is concerned, Google said that users don’t need to return the controllers as they can be used with other gaming consoles if connected via USB-C to a compatible USB-C or USB-A device. But don’t expect support for Bluetooth connectivity anytime soon.