News

Google has no plans of 'shutting down' its gaming platform Google Stadia

Gaming

It was rumoured that Google is planning to pull the plug on its gaming platform Stadia soon and will inform users 30 to 60 days prior.

Google Stadia

(Image: Google)

It was rumoured that Google is planning to shut down its cloud gaming platform, Google Stadia, soon. It was launched back in 2019 and is a major player against Microsoft’s Xbox. The rumour was started by a Twitter account ‘Killed by Google’ and created unrest amongst the fans. Google has finally spoken up, clarifying that the gaming platform is not going anywhere. Also Read - Meta, Google, Amazon want to change how you measure time: Is it really needed?

Google Stadia is not shutting down

‘Killed by Google’ tweeted that Google is planning to plug the plug on its cloud gaming platform Google Stadia soon. It further added that the company will inform the users 30 to 60 days in prior and will refund the subscription amount without any extra charges. Also Read - How to free up space in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

Recently, a user on Twitter commented on Stadia’s post saying, “*sigh* (incredible that I really have to ask this), Are u closing down soon?🙄” To this, Google responded by saying that it is not true. Google Stadia has stated on Twitter that it will not shut down. In fact, the gaming platform is working on a few new games that will roll out on the platform soon.

After this, Google Stadia also tweeted that Stadia Pro users could play Wavetale game for free until August 1.

The rumour caught fire when a post in a Stadia Facebook group announced that the platform is about to shut down. It was later revealed by a moderator of the Facebook group that the comment was coming from a user “Donny Jepp” who is “making snide posts about Stadia for months” and was banned.

  • Published Date: August 1, 2022 10:08 AM IST

