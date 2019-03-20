Google unveils Stadia, its cloud gaming service which will be made available later this year

One of the world’s biggest tech companies, Google has finally made headway into the gaming industry and how. At the ongoing Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, Google has announced its much awaited cloud gaming service called Stadia. Google CEO Sundar Pichai unveiled the new rather eagerly and happened to mention that he is an avid FIFA player. Pichai explained that the streaming service will be able to stream games on all the different platforms, despite the size of the display. Stadia will help stream games on the Google Chrome browser, Chromecast and even Google Pixel devices. The launch of the service will be taking place later this year in US, Canada, UK and Europe.

Google will apparently enhance the game streaming service by partnering with YouTube and other game streaming websites that host creators in making video game clips. One of the most intuitive features that was showed at the event was that the users watching a video of a game on YouTube will be able to launch the game directly from there by clicking on a new ‘Play Now’ button.

Google happened to mention that with Stadia, games will be instantly playable and no installation or download will be required. And at launch the service will be available on laptops, desktops, TVs, tablets, and phones. The demo showed how gameplay can be seamlessly moved from a TV to a tablet to a phone. Google mentioned that the service will be playable using existing controllers. Google launched its own Stadia controller as well with a Google Assistant button and in-built Wi-Fi for lag free gaming. It looks like a mix of a PS4 and an Xbox controller and is being promoted by Google as the most efficient way to play games on Stadia. Stadia will apparently be able to stream games at 4K resolution in 60FPS on an internet connection that has a speed of 25 Mbps. It expects to launch 8K gaming in the future with up to 120FPS.

Google has apparently teamed up with AMD to make chips for its Stadia datacenter which would provide 10.7 teraflops of power making them much more powerful than present generation consoles. Each and every one of the Statia instances will apparently come with a custom 2.7GHz x86 processor with 16GB of RAM. One of the first games to launch on Stadia will be Doom Eternal which will be available on 4K resolution.

Speaking about the potential for developers, Google will be providing them with features called State Share which will make developing games for Stadia platform much easier than traditional methods. Besides this Google is also creating its very own game studio that will be creating Stadia exclusive games called Stadia Games and Entertainment.