comscore Google Search for games will soon let you play games on cloud
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Google Will Soon Let You Launch Cloud Games From Search Results
News

Google will soon let you launch cloud games from Search results

Gaming

This feature works with cloud-based gaming platform such as Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Microsoft' Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia's GeForce Now.

Gaming

Image: Pixabay

Google Search, for years, has acted as an aggregator for services. So, if you were looking for a TV series or a movie on Google Search, it would show you all the information about it. It would also direct you to the platforms where it would be available for streaming. Now, Google is expanding this capability to games. Also Read - Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

As per reports, the company has started testing a new functionality that will enable gamers to play games on the cloud-based game streaming platforms that they are available on when they look for them on Google Search. As of now, the company shows all the information and links to various storefronts and retailers wherein the game would be available. Now, the company is expanding this capability slightly such that users will be able to play games directly from Google Search. Also Read - Google faced a brief outage while you were sleeping, but it’s back now

Bryant Chappel from The Nerf Report in a Twitter thread wrote that functionality is being tested strictly for cloud-based gaming platform and it is utilising various cloud-based gaming platform such as Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Microsoft’ Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

Chappel, in his Twitter thread noted that while users can play games from the Nvidia GeForce Now on Google Search, not every game is available as a part of this functionality. “FortNite works, however another GFN title Far Cry 6 doesn’t offer the functionality. It might be up to the developers,” he wrote.

That said, the functionality isn’t perfect just yet. Users need to be logged into the gaming account associated with the specific game or the cloud-based game streaming services. Users who are not logged into specific accounts are first prompted to log in before letting them play specific games.

It is worth noting that Google hasn’t formally rolled out this functionality to all users yet. So, not all users can access it yet. However, it should be available to more users in the coming days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 11:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung announces screen price cut for its Care+ subscribers for foldable phone buyers
News
Samsung announces screen price cut for its Care+ subscribers for foldable phone buyers
Independence Day 2022: Hero Lectro announces a 100% cashback offer on e-cycles

News

Independence Day 2022: Hero Lectro announces a 100% cashback offer on e-cycles

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 12 August: Grab Free FF Max diamonds, skins and more

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 12 August: Grab Free FF Max diamonds, skins and more

Lava will let you engrave your name on Agni 5G smartphone

Mobiles

Lava will let you engrave your name on Agni 5G smartphone

Infinix Smart 6 HD sale starts today: Check price, offers

Mobiles

Infinix Smart 6 HD sale starts today: Check price, offers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Search for games will soon let you play games on cloud

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core hits Geekbench certification

Samsung announces screen price cut for its Care+ subscribers for foldable phone buyers

Independence Day 2022: Hero Lectro announces a 100% cashback offer on e-cycles

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 12 August: Grab Free FF Max diamonds, skins and more

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000, Rakshabandhan Special

Fast Charging or Big Battery: What's important and why?

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Features

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 Launched In India

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 Launched In India
Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000

Features

Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999