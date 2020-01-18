comscore Chrome OS to get official Steam support soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Google's Chrome OS to get official Steam support soon
News

Google's Chrome OS to get official Steam support soon

Gaming

Google has not offered any timeline for the release of Steam support for Chrome OS.

  • Published: January 18, 2020 3:35 PM IST
Steam Valve logo

Google is reportedly working on bringing official Steam support to Chrome OS. The Chrome team is said to be working to bring Steam support to Chromebooks. The result could mean that Google’s Chrome OS would become a potent gaming platform. There is, however, no timeline on when Steam will debut on Chrome OS, Google’s desktop operating system. It is also not confirmed whether the company is working with Valve, the company behind Steam, for this official support.

Related Stories


Chrome OS wants to be gaming platform with Steam

Kan Liu, Director of Product Management for Google’s Chrome OS, confirmed the development to Android Police. Liu confirmed that Steam would be enabled by Chrome OS’s Linux compatibility. The Steam client is already available for Linux and might run inside Linux on Chrome. If Steam arrives for Chrome OS then Valve will become the first major gaming storefront on the platform. It will also shun the criticism around Chrome OS not being compatible with mainstream PC or console releases.

Android Police further notes that you can already install Steam Linux client on Chrome OS using the Crostini Linux compatibility layer. However, the performance of this client is not comparable to identical Linux-native systems. With Valve, Google might have a partner not devoted to any single platform. It might also deliver a big blow to Epic and Microsoft, which seemed focused on Windows as a desktop platform. The real question that needs answer is what kind of games will Steam bring to the platformG.

Google’s desktop operating system is not particularly known for its gaming-centric hardware. As David Ruddock notes “most Chromebooks have extremely limited 3D acceleration performance”. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook seems to have a decent GPU. Liu told the publication that Steam support will change that situation. It will result in launch of more powerful Chromebooks, especially those powered by AMD. We could see discrete Radeon graphics making its way to Chromebook this year but Liu did not confirm that possibility.

Google Stadia testing begins on non-Pixel devices: Report

Also Read

Google Stadia testing begins on non-Pixel devices: Report

Google is a distant player in the gaming world but its ambitions have already become clear. Wit the help of edge computing, Google wants to push Stadia and cloud gaming on mobile devices. With Steam, it could build a cross-play across its hardware and software platforms. Google’s Chrome OS and Chromebooks promised wireless, cloud-based computing for the masses. However, it has been relegated to education market. This could change the prospects of Google’s OS and offer an opportunity for it to compete with big boys in desktop gaming.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 18, 2020 3:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV Q1 series gets cashback of up to Rs 15,000
Deals
OnePlus TV Q1 series gets cashback of up to Rs 15,000
Poco F2 Lite leak claims Snapdragon 765 and 5,000mAh battery

News

Poco F2 Lite leak claims Snapdragon 765 and 5,000mAh battery

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Review

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Apple may launch 5G iPad alongside iPhone 12 later this year

News

Apple may launch 5G iPad alongside iPhone 12 later this year

Amazon India and Flipkart sale starts today: Top 10 deals

Deals

Amazon India and Flipkart sale starts today: Top 10 deals

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Poco F2 Lite leak claims Snapdragon 765 and 5,000mAh battery

Apple may launch 5G iPad alongside iPhone 12 later this year

Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification

Oppo patents a phone with a crescent design triple cameras

Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P40 Pro leak shows penta rear camera setup

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak shows penta rear camera setup
Google Chrome Apps will be phased out from March this year

News

Google Chrome Apps will be phased out from March this year
The Pixel 4A could have two variants, one with 5G

News

The Pixel 4A could have two variants, one with 5G
Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads

News

Google beats Facebook in Q4 2019 app downloads
Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support

News

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL get Live Caption support

हिंदी समाचार

भारतीय संचार उपग्रह जीसैट-30 सफलतापूर्वक कक्षा में हुआ स्थापित

Vu सिनेमा TV लाइनअप 40W स्पीकर के साथ आज से अमेजन पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत

Flipkart Republic Day sale 2020: Thomson LED TV को 4,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें

Trending Technology News Today : Reliance Jio के देश की सबसे बड़ी टेलीकॉम कंपनी बनने समेत आज की ट्रेंडिंग टेक न्यूज

Oppo F15 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme X2: प्राइस, फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है बेस्ट

News

Poco F2 Lite leak claims Snapdragon 765 and 5,000mAh battery
News
Poco F2 Lite leak claims Snapdragon 765 and 5,000mAh battery
Apple may launch 5G iPad alongside iPhone 12 later this year

News

Apple may launch 5G iPad alongside iPhone 12 later this year
Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification

News

Realme 6i clears SIRIM and IMDA certification
Oppo patents a phone with a crescent design triple cameras

News

Oppo patents a phone with a crescent design triple cameras
Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks

News

Daily News Wrap: Poco is independent, Huawei P40 Pro leaks