comscore Google releases Bluetooth update for Stadia Controller
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Googles Stadia Controller Get The Promised Bluetooth Update
News

Google’s Stadia Controller get the promised Bluetooth update

Gaming

Google has released one last update to Stadia Controller before Google shuts down the service. This update brings support for Bluetooth to the device.

Highlights

  • Google will shut down Google Stadia today.
  • Ahead of that, Google has released an update on Stadia Controller.
  • This update brings Bluetooth support to Stadia Controller.
google stadia

Google will be shutting down Google Stadia for good today. Ahead of that, the company has released one last update to its Stadia Controller. This update brings the promised Bluetooth support to the device that will enable gamers to use it with other gaming consoles. Also Read - Microsoft to lay off nearly 11K employees this week: Report

The company has released a ‘Bluetooth mode’ tool at stadia.google.com/controller. Players can use Chrome 108 or newer version of the web browser to download the update on Stadia Controller and use it with other gaming consoles. Google says that the switching is permanent. This means that once users have switched their Stadia Controllers to Bluetooth mode, they will not be able to change it back to use Wi-Fi on Stadia. However, they can still play using a wired connect with USB in Bluetooth mode. Also Read - Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages: Check the complete list here

It is worth noting that while the switch to Bluetooth mode is permanent, gamers only have until December 31, 2023, to make the switch. If Stadia players don’t enable Bluetooth Mode on their Stadia Controllers, they will be stuck using it as a glorified paperweight. Also Read - How to change the Google Assistant's voice on Android and iOS

Explaining how this feature works, Google said that when players use the Stadia Controller wirelessly in Bluetooth mode, the 3.5mm port and USB port won’t work for headphones. “When using the controller wired with USB, you’ll be able to plug headphones into the controller’s 3.5mm port,” the company added.

How to pair Stadia Controller using Bluetooth

Once user have enabled Bluetooth Mode on their Stadia Controllers, they can pair their devices to any other gaming console. To do so, Stadia players can press and hold the “Y + Stadia” buttons for 2 seconds to enter pairing mode after switching your controller into Bluetooth mode. Once the status light flashes orange, gamers will have to open the settings in the device with which they want to pair their controllers with. “Once paired and connected, the status light on the controller will turn solid white,” Google says.

Furthermore, the company says that PC that have a Bluetooth Low Energy adapter will be able to pair their Stadia Controllers with their devices. Beyond this, devices running the Windows 10 and 11 with Steam, MacOS 13 with Steam, ChromeOS and Android will be able to use Stadia Controller.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 10:07 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Microsoft to lay off nearly 11K employees this week: Report
News
Microsoft to lay off nearly 11K employees this week: Report
Google releases Bluetooth update for Stadia Controller

Gaming

Google releases Bluetooth update for Stadia Controller

Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages: Check the complete list here

News

Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages: Check the complete list here

How to change Google Assistant's voice to Male voice

How To

How to change Google Assistant's voice to Male voice

Apple Mac mini M2 and Mac mini M2 Pro are official

News

Apple Mac mini M2 and Mac mini M2 Pro are official

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft to lay off nearly 11K employees this week: Report

Google releases Bluetooth update for Stadia Controller

Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages: Check the complete list here

Apple Mac mini M2 and Mac mini M2 Pro are official

Apple launches14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?