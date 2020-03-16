In a new incident a Gopalganj student has apparently taken his own life after being scolded by his family for playing PUBG. The 14-year-old boy, committed suicide on March 13. This happened after he got a scolding for a late night session of PUBG that lasted till 1AM. A student of class IX, Himanshu Kumar, committed suicide in his room. The incident occurred in Rajendra Nagar which comes under Town police station of Gopalganj town.

The boy was also apparently unhappy from frequently losing in the game. And the scolding from the family members apparently was a last straw for him. “Prima facie it appears that the boy took the extreme step in frustration,” an investigating officer said. “The family members are not cooperating with the police in the investigation and not willing to share more information. They are trying to conceal something.”

Town police station house officer Prashant Kumar Rai said that the police would speak with Himanshu’s father Pappu Kumar. And an FSL team has collected samples from the spot. According to the locals, Himanshu had an addiction for online games. Hhis parents frequently scolded him for ‘wasting time and spoiling his career’. A close relative told the police officer, “He had started showing indecent behavior with some of his close relatives and preferred to live in solitude.”

Buxar PUBG incident

In another incident, a 22-year-old man from Buxar showed violent behavior with his family members. A doctor attending him at the hospital said, “The man’s father revealed that he was addicted to PUBG and had been upset after losing the game over the last three consecutive days.”

Professor S Narayan spoke about high interest in youths about video games like PUBG and commented, “The parents must pay attention to the changes in the behavior of their wards.” He however reasoned that the rise of this addiction is attributed to the busy schedule of parents and the lack of interest towards extracurricular activities.