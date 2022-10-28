Gotham Knights is the latest title by WB Games Montreal and it is a hot topic for gamers right now. Despite the controversy, the game has got a good share of publicity, not to mention in both ways, positive as well as negative. Keeping the 30FPS console talks aside, the game in itself has some bugs and stability issues even for PC. Now, a new patch has been released for the PC that aims at improving all the stability and performance issues. Also Read - Gotham Knights releases tomorrow: 30 FPS for console, PC System requirements, and more

Gotham Knights’ new patch for PC aims as fixing stability issues

Gotham Knights for PC is now getting its first patch that is said to fix several issues in general and Co-op mode. It also addresses stability issues and UI fixes. Also Read - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed again

Calling all Knights! Thank you to the Community for your continued support of #GothamKnights. It's amazing to see the game live and in your hands! As we begin to roll out Patches, we'd like to outline what to expect in the coming weeks as well as clarify some things: (1/7) Also Read - Gotham Knights playtest went live on Steam, then quickly removed: Here's why — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) October 26, 2022

Here are the patch notes.

General:

Invincible enemies playing a “meditating” animation will no longer appear in crimes.

Various UI issue fixes.

Fixed issues caused by graphical settings not being applied properly.

Various localization fixes.

Fixed various Keyboard/Mouse specific input issues.

Co-op:

Fixed an issue that was preventing being able to join friends through invites.

Stability:

Various crash fixes throughout the title, most notably during the S.T.A.R Labs “free the scientists” fight and Harley Quinn Hospital Boss Fight.

Fixed an AMD specific crash related to shadows.

Known Issues:

There may be some compatibility issues with Nvidia Ansel that we are still investigating for this patch.

In addition to this, Gotham Knights players for consoles are assured that there’s a patch incoming. The patch, similar to the PC, will fix several issues in the game for consoles. Nothing specific has been revealed.

On PC, however, gamers can enjoy 60fps in the high preset with cards like Nvidia RTX 2070 or equivalent and a higher-end CPU. If you still haven’t played the game, you can check the full system requirements for PC here and perhaps enjoy it this weekend.