Gotham Knights playtest went live on Steam, then quickly removed: Here's why

Gotham Knights is arguably one of the most awaited video games of 2022. While we are yet to get a concrete release date for the upcoming superhero game, details of an unannounced playtest were put up on Steam and then immidiately removed. Also Read - Best relaxing games to play on mobile in 2022

A Reddit user (SuspiciousTension19) posted the details of the playtest spotted on Steam. The post was swiftly removed from the platform with the reason that “automated bots think it might be spam.” The details of the app are also apparent at Steam DB, too. Also Read - Bandai Namco to develop its own metaverse with all of its IPs in one place

Spotted by PCGN people were playing the playtest before it was unceremoniously pulled from Steam. The game’s playtest according to reports took up 82.5GB of space. Also Read - Uncharted's Nathan Drake coming to Fortnite: Details here

It is being said that there is a possibility that this was a closed beta, which was not supposed to reach the public and was just meant for testing purposes. Some are also speculating that this is a leak for an upcoming beta for the game. As of now, all we can do is keep our excitment to ourselves and take all assumptions with a pinch of salt. However, after this, we expect to hear something concrete about the possible test soon.

This test follows a mysterious image of the game that popped up online claiming that the game will release next month. However, the image was unsourced and was reportedly taken at an unspecified Irish video game store, it could just be a placeholder date. WB Games Montreal is yet to release a comment. We expect the image to be aa placeholder only considering that such a major game will not release without any pre-release marketing.

WB Games Montreal has kept developments regarding the game close to its chest and we haven’t heard much about it since the game was delayed to 2022 almost a year ago.