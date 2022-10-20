WB Games Montreal will be launching the Gotham Knights on October 21 i.e. tomorrow and it will be coming to the new-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The title will also come to PC. Ahead of its launch, the developers have shared a piece of rather disappointing news. Additionally, the system requirements for PC are out. Also Read - Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed again

Gotham Knights to be limited to 30 FPS for consoles

WB Games Montreal has confirmed that the Gotham Knights will be running on 30 FPS on consoles. And no, there won’t be any performance mode or any option to get better 60 FPS. Also Read - Gotham Knights playtest went live on Steam, then quickly removed: Here's why

This announcement was done on the game’s Discord channel and as soon as it was revealed to the public, there was hate around the title. On PC, however, it can run at 60 FPS even on 4K. All that depends on the system.

WB recommends something as hefty as RTX 2070 to run it at 60 FPS on high settings with the resolution set to 1080p. At the least, you need a GTX 1660Ti to run it at 60 FPS on the lowest settings on 1080p.

Here are the full system requirements of the game for PC.

System requirements of Gotham Knights

Recommended Settings – 1080p at 60 FPS (High Settings)

Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Nvidia RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

16 GB of RAM

Minimum Settings – 1080p at 60 FPS (Lowest Settings)

Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Nvidia RTX 1660 Ti AMD Radeon RX 590

16 GB of RAM

The game sets in the time when Batman is dead and the Bat-family including Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood takes over to protect the city. At its heart, it will be a single-player title that will also offer some co-op.

It will be arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S consoles, and PC at 10:30 PM IST. The game is already up for pre-orders for all platforms and for PC, you can purchase it for Rs 2,999 on Steam and Epic Games Store.