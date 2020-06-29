With the prevailing anti-China sentiments in the country, the Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps from India. The government in the release has cited that these apps as, “…in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” The present outrage against China is a result of the clash in Ladakh that took place on June 15. The incident resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers in action and more than 70 injured. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart and others to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India

The list of the 59 apps include some rather popular ones. One of the biggest names is the popular video based social media app TikTok. Other popular ones include, UC Browser, WeChat, Shein, WeChat, Shareit, Cam Scanner and Mobile Legends. Reports claim that the intelligence sources clarified that these apps were apparently violating the terms of usage, users privacy, and were potentially being used as spyware or malware. Also Read - Chinese apps to not be banned: Govt exposes viral NIC order as a fake

The statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology mentions that this comes after a lot of recommendation from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Here’s a list of the 59 apps that have been banned. The government had previously red flagged 52 different apps many of which are on this list. Also Read - 52 Chinese apps red-flagged by Indian Intel agencies; TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, Clean Master in list

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call — Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video — QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

We will update this story as and when it develops. BGR India has approached several app developers for statements and will update the story.