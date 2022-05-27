comscore Govt sets up a seven-member task force that will oversee online gaming industry in India
News

Government of India sets up a seven-member committee to regulate online gaming industry

Gaming

The goal of this seven-member task force will include examining issues faced by the online gaming industry, understanding global best practices in legal and legislative frameworks and more.

Untitled design - 2022-05-27T104112.678

The Government of India has formed a committee that will oversee the gaming industry in the country. The govt has set up an inter-ministerial panel to work on regulations for the online gaming industry and identify a nodal ministry to look after the sector, an official source said on Thursday. The seven-member panel includes government think-tank Niti Aayog’s CEO as well as secretaries of home affairs, revenue, industries and internal trade, electronics and IT, information and broadcasting and sports. Also Read - Need for Speed mobile gameplay video leaked: Here's what we know so far

The panel will look into various aspects to promote online gaming and frame regulatory mechanisms for the segment, protection of gamers, ease of doing business, among others, the source said. Also Read - Fortnite reveals new Scarlet Witch skin as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness expands

The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) appreciated the government’s decision to set up the inter-ministerial task force (IMTF) for online gaming. Also Read - Upcoming Android, iOS games that will make you forget BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, New State

“This step indicates the impetus that the government is willing to provide for the growth of India’s online gaming industry. The task force is a big step in creating regulatory certainty for the nascent and fast-growing online gaming industry,” FIFS said.

Online Gaming regulatory panel members

Online gaming and fantasy sports industry leaders — FIFS chairman Bimal Julka, Fantasy Akhada co-founder Pratik Gosar, Khelo Fantasy founder Santosh Smith, among others — met Minister of State for Skill Development, Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar for discussions.

Online gaming regulatory panel goals

FIFS said the task force has been entrusted with examining issues faced by the online gaming industry, understanding global best practices in legal and legislative frameworks, and bringing in a comprehensive and uniform regulatory regime for a responsible, transparent and safe online gaming environment.

It said the formation of the task force is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India’s digital gaming sector a global powerhouse.

“A unified regulation will go a long way in removing the complexities and compliance burden on the online gaming platform operators. We feel the regulatory actions in the right direction will positively impact India’s sunrise industry,” FIFS said.

(With inputs from PTI)

  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 10:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 27, 2022 10:58 AM IST

