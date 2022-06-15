Gran Turismo film is coming out next year, will be based on a true story

It’s happening, games are being adapted to movies, series, and TV shows. The latest game to join the bandwagon is the Gran Turismo. A few reports in the past revealed that Sony is working on a Gran Turismo film that was expected to launch soon. Now, reportedly, the film is scheduled for release on August 11, 2023. Also Read - Resident Evil Village DLC Winters’ Expansion arrives on October 28

Gran Turismo film will be based on a true story

The Gran Turismo film will be made under Sony productions and will be directed by Neill Blomkamp. Interestingly, the movie is said to be based on a true story. This hints that it will likely be a story of someone from the GT Academy. However, we aren't sure how Sony will pull it off.

"Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver."

That’s what the summary of the movie says.

Other than this, there’s nothing else to discuss about the movie. Everything else is still under wraps and considering that the film will be released in August next year, we still have more than a year to go. Having said that, we might get some tidbits in the coming months or as we move closer to its release.

More adaptations incoming

If game adaptations are something that excites you, you will be glad to know that this is just one of the many games that are getting a movie on it. PlayStation games in the past few years are coming as movies and shows lately. The Uncharted and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 were two of the recently released popular game adaptations.

Some of the upcoming adaptations of PlayStation games include Horizon Zero Dawn, which will be a Netflix series, and the Ghost of Tsushima movie. We will also see the popular God of War TV show on Amazon Prime. So, buckle up to see some of the best games as movies on OTT platforms and theatres.