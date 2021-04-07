Grand Theft Auto 5 comes back to Xbox Game Pass with xCloud support

Grand Theft Auto 5 is coming back for Xbox Game Pass subscribers after a leave of two years. Players on the Xbox consoles subscribed to Game Pass will be able to play GTA 5 for no extra cost. The game will be available starting April 8 and also be introduced to the Xbox Cloud Gaming users/xCloud members. The game was launch back in 2013. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto 6 story mode could let you play as a female lead

Microsoft used to offer GTA 5 under the Game Pass subscription until two years ago when it replaced it with Red Dead Redemption 2. The return of the game to the Game Pass suggests that both Microsoft and Rockstar see increasing demands for GTA 5 across the world. Do note that Game Pass subscribers on PC won't have access to GTA 5.

Grand Theft Auto 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass

Along with Grand Theft Auto 5, the subscription will also offer access to Grand Theft Auto Online, which is currently a cash milking title for Rockstar Games. GTA Online continues to get new modes and well content, all of which have created a vibrant community in the world of gaming.

xCloud users will also be able to access the GTA 5, if they have subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The support for xCloud games brings with itself the ability to play via the touch controls of a mobile device. Do note the Xbox Cloud Gaming/ xCloud is only available for Android devices at the moment and will be available for iOS as well as Windows devices soon.

Additionally, there are over 50 new titles in the Xbox Game Pass that get support for touch controls for mobile devices. “Last September, we were thrilled to launch our first game with Xbox touch controls – Minecraft Dungeons. Since then, touch controls remain one of the top-requested features for cloud gaming, to unlock new ways to play on your Android mobile devices without the need for an external controller,” says Microsoft in a blog post.

“In addition to Minecraft Dungeons, Xbox touch controls are available with Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Slay the Spire, and many more games,” adds the post.

Along with Grand Theft Auto 5, Game Pass subscribers will be able to play more titles such as Zombie Army 4: Dead War (for Console, Cloud and PC), Disneyland Adventures (Cloud), Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud), NHL 21 (Console) EA Play Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC), Pathway (PC), and MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console).