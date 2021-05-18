Grand Theft Auto 5 launch date for PS5, Xbox Series X announced

Grand Theft Auto 5, or GTA 5, has been around for eight years now and if you still hadn’t had enough of it, there’s good news. Rockstar Games has announced a release date for GTA 5 on the current generation Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X consoles. The games will receive “enhancements and expansion” as part of the update and will launch on November 11, 2021. This will accompany GTA Online as well. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto 5 graphics with AI enhancement tool looks closer to a dull reality

Grand Theft Auto 5 was planned for the current-gen gaming consoles, as revealed by Rockstar Games last year. As expected, the game will get certain graphical upgrades when compared to the exiting version on consoles. A trailer on the official YouTube channel of PlayStation also reveals the plethora of new content tagging along with GTA 5.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has a launch date on PS5, Xbox

"The expanded and enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with new features and more, on November 11th, 2021," says Rockstar Games in its newletter.

Along with GTA 5, GTA Online is also getting a host of new content this summer. “As an added bonus — this summer’s updates to GTA Online will include special benefits for players to take advantage of in these expanded and enhanced versions when they drop. Plus, in honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the genre defining Grand Theft Auto III, we’ll have even more fun surprises to share — including some specifically for GTA Online players,” says the release.

Additionally, the standalone version of GTA Online will be available on both Xbox and PS5 platforms. However, it is only PS5 players who will get to play it for free during the first three months of its release. Rockstar Games has also collaborated with Sony to bring special offers for PlayStation Plus members. “And PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation 4, make sure to claim your GTA$1,000,000 by visiting the PlayStation Store at the start of each month — every month until the launch of GTA Online on PlayStation 5,” says Rockstar Games.

The latest update will mark Grand Theft Auto 5 as one of the longest supported video games from Rockstar Games in the last few decades. Previous versions like Grand Theft Auto 4, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and others only had a life cycle of four years. The studio is yet to announce anything for the Grand Theft Auto 6, or GTA 6.