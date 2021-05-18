comscore Grand Theft Auto 5 launch date for PS5, Xbox Series X announced
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 launch date for PS5, Xbox Series X revealed with enhancements
News

Grand Theft Auto 5 launch date for PS5, Xbox Series X revealed with enhancements

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 5 will release on Xbox Series X and PS5 in November 2021 with several enhancements and expansions. Here’s our report.

GTA 5 PS5

GTA 5 PS5 screenshot

Grand Theft Auto 5, or GTA 5, has been around for eight years now and if you still hadn’t had enough of it, there’s good news. Rockstar Games has announced a release date for GTA 5 on the current generation Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X consoles. The games will receive “enhancements and expansion” as part of the update and will launch on November 11, 2021. This will accompany GTA Online as well. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto 5 graphics with AI enhancement tool looks closer to a dull reality

Grand Theft Auto 5 was planned for the current-gen gaming consoles, as revealed by Rockstar Games last year. As expected, the game will get certain graphical upgrades when compared to the exiting version on consoles. A trailer on the official YouTube channel of PlayStation also reveals the plethora of new content tagging along with GTA 5. Also Read - How to play GTA 5 on a Android smartphone

Grand Theft Auto 5 has a launch date on PS5, Xbox

“The expanded and enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with new features and more, on November 11th, 2021,” says Rockstar Games in its newletter. Also Read - Steam Winter Sale now live: Discounts on Halo, FIFA 21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and much more

Along with GTA 5, GTA Online is also getting a host of new content this summer. “As an added bonus — this summer’s updates to GTA Online will include special benefits for players to take advantage of in these expanded and enhanced versions when they drop. Plus, in honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the genre defining Grand Theft Auto III, we’ll have even more fun surprises to share — including some specifically for GTA Online players,” says the release.

Additionally, the standalone version of GTA Online will be available on both Xbox and PS5 platforms. However, it is only PS5 players who will get to play it for free during the first three months of its release. Rockstar Games has also collaborated with Sony to bring special offers for PlayStation Plus members. “And PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation 4, make sure to claim your GTA$1,000,000 by visiting the PlayStation Store at the start of each month — every month until the launch of GTA Online on PlayStation 5,” says Rockstar Games.

The latest update will mark Grand Theft Auto 5 as one of the longest supported video games from Rockstar Games in the last few decades. Previous versions like Grand Theft Auto 4, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and others only had a life cycle of four years. The studio is yet to announce anything for the Grand Theft Auto 6, or GTA 6.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 18, 2021 7:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Grand Theft Auto 5 launch date for PS5, Xbox Series X announced
Gaming
Grand Theft Auto 5 launch date for PS5, Xbox Series X announced
Best 5 Cyclone Tracking Emergency App to track Cyclone Tauktae live

Photo Gallery

Best 5 Cyclone Tracking Emergency App to track Cyclone Tauktae live

Best 5 cyclone tracking mobile app to track cyclone Tauktae live

Photo Gallery

Best 5 cyclone tracking mobile app to track cyclone Tauktae live

Forza Horizon 5 Mexico map: Did Xbox Series X trailer tease it in 2020?

Gaming

Forza Horizon 5 Mexico map: Did Xbox Series X trailer tease it in 2020?

Google I/O 2021: How to register online, watch live sessions, keynote timings and more

How To

Google I/O 2021: How to register online, watch live sessions, keynote timings and more

Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features

Features

Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features

Redmi, Mi smartphones get extended warranty due to COVID-19

5 apps helping people get through the COVID-19 second wave

Amazon Music HD with lossless audio now free with a catch for Indians

Apple Music Hi-Res audio not supported by any AirPods model right now

Google I/O 2021 Keynote Event Today: Timing, live stream, what to expect, and more

Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features

Moto G60 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Real-world usage comparison

5 apps helping people get through the COVID-19 second wave

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Grand Theft Auto 5 launch date for PS5, Xbox Series X announced

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 5 launch date for PS5, Xbox Series X announced
Grand Theft Auto 5 graphics with AI enhancement tool looks like dull reality

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 5 graphics with AI enhancement tool looks like dull reality
How to play GTA 5 on a Android smartphone

How To

How to play GTA 5 on a Android smartphone
Steam Winter Sale now live: Discounts on AAA video games

Deals

Steam Winter Sale now live: Discounts on AAA video games
GTA V giveaway by Epic Games caused Rockstar Games server outages

Gaming

GTA V giveaway by Epic Games caused Rockstar Games server outages

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel का धमाकेदार ऑफर, दे रहा फ्री रिचार्ज और डबल बेनिफिट

iQOO 7 5G Review in Hindi: अच्छा स्मार्टफोन, जिसमें मिलेगा गेमिंग का फुल मजा

Ulefone Power Series में आ रहा 13200mAh बैटरी वाला धांसू स्मार्टफोन, जानें डिटेल

Asus ZenFone 8 और ZenFone 8 Flip भारत में Asus 8Z और Asus 8Z Flip नाम से हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Google I/O 2021: Android 12, Pixel 5 और बहुत कुछ हो सकता है लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Latest Videos

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more
Vivo V21 5G Review

Reviews

Vivo V21 5G Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?
Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

Reviews

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

News

Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features
Features
Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features
Redmi, Mi smartphones get extended warranty due to COVID-19

News

Redmi, Mi smartphones get extended warranty due to COVID-19
5 apps helping people get through the COVID-19 second wave

Features

5 apps helping people get through the COVID-19 second wave
Amazon Music HD with lossless audio now free with a catch for Indians

News

Amazon Music HD with lossless audio now free with a catch for Indians
Apple Music Hi-Res audio not supported by any AirPods model right now

News

Apple Music Hi-Res audio not supported by any AirPods model right now

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Best Sellers