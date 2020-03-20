comscore Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors
News

Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

Gaming

Now there seems to be new rumors abound that GTA 6 could bring back Vice City.

  • Published: March 20, 2020 12:00 PM IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 has become the most awaited game at this moment. Players have been clamoring for information on it for a while now. But Rockstar Games has not made any announcements of its own up until this point. Now there seems to be new rumors abound that GTA 6 could bring back Vice City. And these new rumors arose when GTA 5 players found evidence of Vice City when examining a new DLC track for the game’s online portion.

According to the people who found the evidence Rockstar may be planning to include areas of Mexico, Michigan and Chicago too this time. According to them the map shows real world topographical similarities. They even have assumptions about the title which they figure could be ‘GTA VI(CE)’. “Rockstar appear to tease what looks like a map that includes Florida and Mexico in the latest GTA 5 racing DLC’s circuit packs,” a person commented on Imgur. “Strengthening the rumours that GTA VI will be set in Vice City (Miami, Florida) and Southern American city/countries. GTA VI(CE) City seems like the title.”

But these are all fan theories and we would have to wait for some real announcement to confirm these. Previously, The Know, who cite an inside source, said that the next GTA game is internally referred to as Project Americas at Rockster Games.

The rumor mills have traditionally never stopped churning out spicy stuff when it comes to GTA games. And this time the rumors have taken the fancy of many people. GTA has never had a female leading character before and this would be a welcome move from the developer Rockster. The female character is rumored to be voiced by Latin American actor Eva Mendes.

The locale of GTA 6 would be Vice City from the fourth installment of the GTA series which is modelled after Miami. And the protagonist would likely be travelling to the South Americas for certain missions.

The rumors don’t say if there will be multiple protagonists like in GTA V, or whether we will get to play as Tommy Vercetti who was the lead in GTA Vice City.

