Grand Theft Auto series new addition in development, confirms Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games confirmed Friday that a new addition to the Grand Theft Auto series is in the works. "We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway," the company posted on its website. GTAV and Grand Theft Auto Online will be releasing March 15 on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

GTAV's online version has been hugely popular, which has translated into a long wait for a sequel. It was originally released for PS3 and Xbox 360 more than eight years ago in 2013. The previous wait was for just five years, as GTAIV had released in 2008. "With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," Rockstar Games said. "With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered."

While Rockstar hasn't announced the name of the unreleased game yet, it's most likely going to be GTAVI following in the footsteps of the previous games in the series. The company has neither released any details about the setting of the game.

The current-gen version of GTAV that will release March 15 was originally scheduled for November 2021, which was later postponed. It will be the third generation of consoles the series has released on. The company said the new version will feature “new graphics modes with up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options, and ray-tracing, faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback, and much more.”