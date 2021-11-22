Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition new bug allows you to double the size of your car

Rockstar Games recently released its much-hyped Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition. While the game collection was one of the most awaited launches of the year. However, the release was anything but stellar, as the remastered games have been riddled with a slew of bugs and issues. Also Read - Calls dropping on your iPhone? Apple releases a fix: Update the phone now

Since the release gamers have been sharing all the various bugs that they have encountered while playing. Recently a gamer going by the name DarkwingDust69 posted one of the strangest bugs in the games on Twitter. The bug shared by the gamer is inside of Grand Theft Auto III, where if players wiggle a car while driving it keeps on growing wider. Also Read - WhatsApp images, videos not showing in Phone Gallery? Here's a quick fix

In a video shared by DarkwingDust69 alongside the tweet, we can see the player’s car increase from normal size to taking up nearly two lanes in just 30 seconds. Also Read - GTA The Trilogy-Definitive Edition re-listed for PC gamers via Games Launcher

also in gta 3 if you wiggle your car it gets bigger for some reason https://t.co/ftRHt9Yd0W pic.twitter.com/IN3LCq7Iqi — totally dr polito (@DarkwingDust69) November 14, 2021

Interestingly, the bug was originally also present inside of the original version of GTA III. In a reply to the tweet, user Sharkle_Bunwich stated that the bug was also prevalent in the original version of the game, which was originally released back in 2001. After which a debate sparked, if the bug was originally detected back when the original version was released, then Rockstar should have taken it on them to fix it.

We will have to wait and see whether or not Rockstar Games fixes this issue in the coming months. It has stated that it is aware of the gamers dismay about the new compilation, and has vowed to fix all of the issues and make playing the games a more enjoyable experience.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is currently available on PC, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and on the Nintendo Switch. It will be released for iOS and Android in the first half of 2022.

The PC version is priced at Rs 4,994.99, the PlayStation and the Xbox versions are available at Rs 3,999.