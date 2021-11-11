Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here

Rockstar Games is set to release its Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition tomorrow, and to date has not shared any substantial gameplay footage from the remastered games till now. However, gameplay footage of the new edition has been leaked online on YouTube. The leaks show over an hour of footage of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Also Read - PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

The footage has been collated by VideoGamesChronicle, showcasing the segments of gameplay from all three games and demonstrating new features like the radial menu, GTA 5 style movement controls, and updated aiming and shooting mechanics. Also Read - Google Maps for iOS gets this much-awaited feature, here's how to use it

Collectively there’s over an hour of footage from GTA 3 and GTA Vice City remasters, but there is no closer look for GTA San Andreas. However, a quick gameplay snippet from the game’s introductory mission did find its way to Reddit. Also Read - Android 12 update: Is your phone eligible, check it out

While the games look much better compared to the original versions, some of the iconic licensed soundtracks like songs from Michael Jackson have been removed due to licensing issues. The games will include over 200 songs across 29 radio stations between the three games. Vice City is the most hit, with over half a dozen songs removed.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be priced at $59.99 (approximately Rs 4,500) and will be made available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S| X consoles, and PC platforms. On the Switch, the game will feature motion-controlled aiming and touchscreen controls, whereas, the PC version will be made available via the Rockstar Games Launcher and will be compatible with Nvidia’s DLSS technology.

A physical release for the game is set for December 7, while iOS and Android versions will launch in the first half of next year.