Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition trailer released: Here's your first look

Rockstar Games has finally released the trailer for the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy, which is set to release on November 11. The Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition collection will include GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas with a number of graphical improvements. Rockstar Games has released the first trailer of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, here’s your first look at it. Also Read - Among Us game to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox consoles this December

Also Read - Google doubles production for Pixel 6 series, orders over 5 million units of Pixel 5A: Report

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition collection will release digitally on November 11 priced at $59.99 (approximately Rs 4,498). The trilogy will release on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC. The physical release is set for December 7, followed by the iOS and Android release in the first half of 2022. Also Read - Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — The Definitive Edition will be made available instantly to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on launch day. Grand Theft Auto III — The Definitive Edition will be made available on PlayStation Now on December 7.

All of the three games in the trilogy has been remastered by Grove Street Games. Rockstar has stated that it used Unreal Engine and a “completely rebuilt” lighting system for the games. According to the company it has improved shadows, weather, and reflections, and upgraded character and vehicle models. There are increased draw distances, smoother surfaces, higher resolution textures across buildings, weapons, roads, interiors, and more.

The remastered games will feature Grand Theft Auto V-inspired controls, which will make characters like Tommy Vercetti, CJ and others feel more modern. Each game will offer updated weapons, radio stations, mini maps and more.

Some platform-specific additions have also been made. Nintendo Switch users will be getting a gyroscopic aiming feature, along with the ability to use the touchscreen to zoom or pan with the camera and make selections within menus. The PC versions will support Nvidia’s DLSS tech, which will help games run a little better on a wider array of graphics cards without a noticeable drop in visual quality.