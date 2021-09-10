comscore GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition release date delayed to March 2022 for technical improvements
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition release date shifted to 2022: Here's why
News

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition release date shifted to 2022: Here's why

Gaming

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition release date delayed to March 2022, promises technical improvements, visual enhancements, character switching in single player, and more

GTA 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) and Grand Theft Auto Online new features from the expanded and enhanced versions were unveiled at PlayStation Showcase 2021. While the trailer showed seamless character switching, enhanced visuals, it had a bad scoop for the players. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition trailer revealed the new window release is set for March 2022. The game was initially scheduled for November 2021 release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Back then Rockstar Games announced that the new editions would include “a range of technical improvements,” besides better visuals and performance enhancements. Also Read - PS5 India restock: Sony PlayStation 5 restock date, price, how to pre-order and more

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition release date delayed to March 2022

While players were all the more excited for the game’s release date announcement, the developers rather turned the tables. The developers on Rockstar Newswire citing the reason said the next-gen port of GTA 5 requires more fine-tuning before its final release. Also Read - Sony PS5 Digital Edition, a lighter version with new stand design now on sale

“While we are extremely excited to be bringing GTAV to the latest generation of consoles, the game requires a few additional months for polishing and fine-tuning. We look forward to sharing more details about these expanded and enhanced versions soon, including the new standalone version of GTA Online also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March, “Rockstar said in a blog post.

The game will release alongside GTA Online as a standalone title. GTA Online will be free on PlayStation 5 for the first three months post-launch. While the developers continue to update GTA Online, the recent addition of Los Santos Tuners brought tons of new content and new cars. It was the first update to bring ‘elements’ for the next-gen consoles with special car improvements exclusive on PS5, and Xbox Series X.

That said, Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021 witness a host of other big announcements including God of War: Ragnarok, Marvel’s Wolverine, new Uncharted game, Gran Tourismo 7, among others. While some of the anticipated ‘standalone’ and remastered titles have got a Spring 2022 release date, a few are scheduled for 2023. PS- Deathloop release is just around the corner.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 10, 2021 5:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 108MP camera phones in various price ranges in India right now
Photo Gallery
Top 108MP camera phones in various price ranges in India right now
Top 108MP camera phones in various price ranges in India right now

Photo Gallery

Top 108MP camera phones in various price ranges in India right now

OnePlus Nord 2 Indian variant explodes once again, company releases official statement

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 Indian variant explodes once again, company releases official statement

Realme 9 series launch time revealed but don't expect it this year

Mobiles

Realme 9 series launch time revealed but don't expect it this year

Best gaming phones under Rs 40,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Best gaming phones under Rs 40,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Best gaming phones under Rs 40,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Best gaming phones under Rs 40,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Infinix Hot 10i budget smartphone launched: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 10i budget smartphone launched: Price, specifications

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Nord 2 Indian variant explodes once again, company releases official statement

Infinix Hot 10i budget smartphone launched: Price, specifications

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Dolby Vision support launched: Price in India, specs

Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

OnePlus to launch cheaper phones with price under Rs 20,000 in India next year

Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do

Business Buzz Episode 1: Evolving Gaming Industry

WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November !

iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September

Related Topics

Related Stories

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition release date shifted to 2022: Here's why

Gaming

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition release date shifted to 2022: Here's why
Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

Features

Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed
PS5 India restock: Sony PlayStation 5 restock date, price, how to pre-order and more

Gaming

PS5 India restock: Sony PlayStation 5 restock date, price, how to pre-order and more
Sony PS5 Digital Edition, a lighter version with new stand design now on sale

Gaming

Sony PS5 Digital Edition, a lighter version with new stand design now on sale
GTA 6 new features leaked online, likely to get a unique theme

Gaming

GTA 6 new features leaked online, likely to get a unique theme

हिंदी समाचार

Aadhaar Card: अब बिना रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर के भी आसानी से कर पाएंगे डाउनलोड, जानें कैसे

Free Fire में ऐसे फ्री मिलेगी Moco Wings parachute स्किन, जानिए तरीका

OnePlus Nord 2 फिर हुआ ब्लास्ट, कंपनी ने कहा- देंगे हर्जाना पर पीड़ित ने कहा जाऊंगा कोर्ट

एयरटेल ने लॉन्च किया 15GB डेटा वाला एक नया प्लान, ओटीटी सब्सक्रिप्शन भी मिलेगा फ्री

धमाकेदार ऑफर्स! Acer और HP के लैपटॉप्स को सस्ते में लाएं घर, Flipkart Sale में कई गैजेट्स पर डिस्काउंट

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do

Features

WhatsApp Trick : Want To Disable WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar ? Here's What You Need To Do
Business Buzz Episode 1: Evolving Gaming Industry

Features

Business Buzz Episode 1: Evolving Gaming Industry
WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November !

Features

WhatsApp To Stop Working On These Android Phones, IOS Phones, From November !
iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Checkout iPhone 13 and Watch 7 leaks

Features

iPhone 13 Is All Set To Release On 14th September : Checkout iPhone 13 and Watch 7 leaks

News

OnePlus Nord 2 Indian variant explodes once again, company releases official statement
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord 2 Indian variant explodes once again, company releases official statement
Infinix Hot 10i budget smartphone launched: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 10i budget smartphone launched: Price, specifications
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Dolby Vision support launched: Price in India, specs

News

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Dolby Vision support launched: Price in India, specs
Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

Features

Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed
OnePlus to launch cheaper phones with price under Rs 20,000 in India next year

News

OnePlus to launch cheaper phones with price under Rs 20,000 in India next year

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers