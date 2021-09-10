Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) and Grand Theft Auto Online new features from the expanded and enhanced versions were unveiled at PlayStation Showcase 2021. While the trailer showed seamless character switching, enhanced visuals, it had a bad scoop for the players. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021: God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 other games revealed

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition trailer revealed the new window release is set for March 2022. The game was initially scheduled for November 2021 release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Back then Rockstar Games announced that the new editions would include "a range of technical improvements," besides better visuals and performance enhancements.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition release date delayed to March 2022

While players were all the more excited for the game's release date announcement, the developers rather turned the tables. The developers on Rockstar Newswire citing the reason said the next-gen port of GTA 5 requires more fine-tuning before its final release.

“While we are extremely excited to be bringing GTAV to the latest generation of consoles, the game requires a few additional months for polishing and fine-tuning. We look forward to sharing more details about these expanded and enhanced versions soon, including the new standalone version of GTA Online also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in March, “Rockstar said in a blog post.

The game will release alongside GTA Online as a standalone title. GTA Online will be free on PlayStation 5 for the first three months post-launch. While the developers continue to update GTA Online, the recent addition of Los Santos Tuners brought tons of new content and new cars. It was the first update to bring ‘elements’ for the next-gen consoles with special car improvements exclusive on PS5, and Xbox Series X.

That said, Sony’s PlayStation Showcase 2021 witness a host of other big announcements including God of War: Ragnarok, Marvel’s Wolverine, new Uncharted game, Gran Tourismo 7, among others. While some of the anticipated ‘standalone’ and remastered titles have got a Spring 2022 release date, a few are scheduled for 2023. PS- Deathloop release is just around the corner.