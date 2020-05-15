Game developer Epic Games has just made a significant announcement for all the PC gamers out there. The developer has teamed up with game publisher Rockstar Games to offer its popular title, GTA 5 for free. Interested fans can purchase the game for free and start playing it on their Windows-powered machine. However, it is worth noting that this offer is only available through the Epic Games Store. Beyond this, the offer is only available for a week until May 21. Let’s check out the details regarding this impressive GTA 5 deal on Epic Games Store here. Also Read - A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul

GTA 5 now available for free; details

The official announcement regarding GTA 5 Premium Edition comes just hours after the Epic Games Store Twitter account accidentally posted the information online. The game is now available as part of the weekly free game offer on the store. The Premium Edition offers players a cash bonus of $1,000,000 in GTA Online as part of the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. However, it is likely that you may not be able to get the game for free immediately. This is because it looks like the interest in this deal seems to be overwhelming Epic Games Store servers. The company acknowledged this in a tweet revealing that it is “currently experiencing high traffic”. This traffic will likely result in slow loading times, 500 errors, or outright crashes. Epic Games also asked interested players to practice patience as it works to resolute the issue. Also Read - New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

High traffic and store crashes are not really a big deal. This is because this deal is available for a week providing plenty of chances to make the purchase. As part of the deal, interested gamers will be able to play and keep their purchase beyond the offer period. This offer is essentially a legitimate purchase without any money. Also Read - Here's when we might actually get GTA 6 according to an ex-Rockstar employee

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store. We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

The interesting thing about the service interruption is that the high traffic also affected Fortnite on multiple platforms. If you want to get the game, sign up for an Epic Games account and download the Epic Games Launcher. It is worth noting that you will need to enable 2FA (2-factor authentication) to make any purchase on the store. Beyond GTA 5, Epic Games Store will continue to offer one free game per week making the effort worth it.