comscore GTA 5 is free on Epic Games Store now | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • GTA 5 Premium Edition is free on Epic Games Store this week; initial rush takes the store down
News

GTA 5 Premium Edition is free on Epic Games Store this week; initial rush takes the store down

Gaming

Interested fans can purchase the game for free and start playing it on their Windows-powered machine. Let’s check out the details regarding this impressive GTA 5 deal on Epic Games Store here.

  • Published: May 15, 2020 7:05 AM IST
GTA 5 Premium Edition Epic Games Store

Game developer Epic Games has just made a significant announcement for all the PC gamers out there. The developer has teamed up with game publisher Rockstar Games to offer its popular title, GTA 5 for free. Interested fans can purchase the game for free and start playing it on their Windows-powered machine. However, it is worth noting that this offer is only available through the Epic Games Store. Beyond this, the offer is only available for a week until May 21. Let’s check out the details regarding this impressive GTA 5 deal on Epic Games Store here. Also Read - A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul

GTA 5 now available for free; details

The official announcement regarding GTA 5 Premium Edition comes just hours after the Epic Games Store Twitter account accidentally posted the information online. The game is now available as part of the weekly free game offer on the store. The Premium Edition offers players a cash bonus of $1,000,000 in GTA Online as part of the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. However, it is likely that you may not be able to get the game for free immediately. This is because it looks like the interest in this deal seems to be overwhelming Epic Games Store servers. The company acknowledged this in a tweet revealing that it is “currently experiencing high traffic”. This traffic will likely result in slow loading times, 500 errors, or outright crashes. Epic Games also asked interested players to practice patience as it works to resolute the issue. Also Read - New Rockstar Games announcement could be teasing GTA 6

Watch: Microsoft Xbox Series X: Top 5 next-generation games

High traffic and store crashes are not really a big deal. This is because this deal is available for a week providing plenty of chances to make the purchase. As part of the deal, interested gamers will be able to play and keep their purchase beyond the offer period. This offer is essentially a legitimate purchase without any money. Also Read - Here's when we might actually get GTA 6 according to an ex-Rockstar employee

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate to be free on the Epic Games Store

Also Read

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate to be free on the Epic Games Store

The interesting thing about the service interruption is that the high traffic also affected Fortnite on multiple platforms. If you want to get the game, sign up for an Epic Games account and download the Epic Games Launcher. It is worth noting that you will need to enable 2FA (2-factor authentication) to make any purchase on the store. Beyond GTA 5, Epic Games Store will continue to offer one free game per week making the effort worth it.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 7:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

GTA 5 is free on Epic Games Store this week
Gaming
GTA 5 is free on Epic Games Store this week
Sony State of Play May 2020 is all about Ghost of Tsushima

Gaming

Sony State of Play May 2020 is all about Ghost of Tsushima

Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor

News

Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19

Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users

News

Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19

Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users

Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

Intel introduces new 10th Gen Core vPro processors

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

GTA 5 is free on Epic Games Store this week

Gaming

GTA 5 is free on Epic Games Store this week
Epic Games unveils first look at Unreal Engine 5

Gaming

Epic Games unveils first look at Unreal Engine 5
Fortnite becomes one of the biggest games ever with 350 million players

Gaming

Fortnite becomes one of the biggest games ever with 350 million players
Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 4.25 with next-gen console support

Gaming

Epic Games launches Unreal Engine 4.25 with next-gen console support
Fortnite brings back Star Wars characters and items to the game for a short time

Gaming

Fortnite brings back Star Wars characters and items to the game for a short time

हिंदी समाचार

इस चीनी कंपनी ने 11 मिनट्स में बेच दिए 10 हजार यूनिट्स, जानिए क्या है खास

आपके पीएफ अकाउंट में हैं कितने पैसे, सारी जानकारी देगा ये सरकारी एप

JioPhone यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च हुई Aarogya Setu एप

Realme Watch की झलक आई नजर, जल्द होगी भारत में लॉन्च

Samsung लॉन्च कर सकता है सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Galaxy Fold Lite

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor
News
Sony claims to create first AI-enabled image sensor
Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 online launch event scheduled for May 19
Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users

News

Hacker create fake Zoom, Google Meet website to attack users
Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide

News

Realme crosses 2.1 crore users milestone in India, 3.5 crore users worldwide
Intel introduces new 10th Gen Core vPro processors

News

Intel introduces new 10th Gen Core vPro processors