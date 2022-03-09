GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Rockstar Games will release the remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S game consoles on March 15. Ahead of the release, Rockstar Games has gone ahead and revealed the pricing for both GTA 5 and GTA Online. The company is currently offering discounted prices to customers pre-ordering the titles. It has also announced that GTA 5 is now available for preload on the PlayStation and the Xbox. Also Read - Sony State of Play announced: From God of War Ragnarok to Hogwarts Legacy, what to expect

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced new-gen version

It has already been revealed that the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced new-gen game will be made available in two versions: story and multiplayer. The new version of the game brings in up to 4K resolution support, up to 60fps gaming, faster load times, HDR options, improved texture quality, ray tracing, and 3D audio.

GTA 5 PS5 version is priced at Rsd 2,799 and will include both the Story Mode and GTA Online. The game is currently being made available at an introductory price of Rs 700 on the PlayStation Store until June 14. Apart from this, GTA Online (available separately for Rs 1,399) will be made available for free to PS5 players for its first three months on the platform.

Now coming to the Xbox version, which has also been priced at Rs 2,799 and is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 1,399 until June 14. GTA Online on the platform is currently available at Rs 700.

Players will be able to transfer their Story Mode progress from their PS4 and Xbox One consoles by uploading their save files to the Rockstar Games Social Club. Migration of GTA Online characters will start from March 15. All players migrating their save files will be getting a tweaked out Karin S95 sports car from Hao’s Special Works, a new set of Chameleon paints, and Hao’s Special Work Racing Outfit for free.