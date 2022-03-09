comscore GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details
News

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Gaming

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced new-gen game will be made available in two versions: story and multiplayer. The new version of the game brings in up to 4K resolution support, up to 60fps gaming, faster load times, HDR options, improved texture quality, ray tracing, and 3D audio.

GTA-5-1

(Image: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games will release the remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S game consoles on March 15. Ahead of the release, Rockstar Games has gone ahead and revealed the pricing for both GTA 5 and GTA Online. The company is currently offering discounted prices to customers pre-ordering the titles. It has also announced that GTA 5 is now available for preload on the PlayStation and the Xbox. Also Read - Sony State of Play announced: From God of War Ragnarok to Hogwarts Legacy, what to expect

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced new-gen version

It has already been revealed that the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced new-gen game will be made available in two versions: story and multiplayer. The new version of the game brings in up to 4K resolution support, up to 60fps gaming, faster load times, HDR options, improved texture quality, ray tracing, and 3D audio. Also Read - GTA 5 selling with a great deal for Xbox owners: Check the latest offer

GTA 5 PS5 version is priced at Rsd 2,799 and will include both the Story Mode and GTA Online. The game is currently being made available at an introductory price of Rs 700 on the PlayStation Store until June 14. Apart from this, GTA Online (available separately for Rs 1,399) will be made available for free to PS5 players for its first three months on the platform. Also Read - Sony PlayStation Plus March 2022 free games: Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ghostrunner, more

Now coming to the Xbox version, which has also been priced at Rs 2,799 and is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 1,399 until June 14. GTA Online on the platform is currently available at Rs 700.

Players will be able to transfer their Story Mode progress from their PS4 and Xbox One consoles by uploading their save files to the Rockstar Games Social Club. Migration of GTA Online characters will start from March 15. All players migrating their save files will be getting a tweaked out Karin S95 sports car from Hao’s Special Works, a new set of Chameleon paints, and Hao’s Special Work Racing Outfit for free.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 6:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
News
Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Gaming

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Vivo Y01 with HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and reverse wired charging support launched

Mobiles

Vivo Y01 with HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and reverse wired charging support launched

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Twitter rolls out Creator Dashboard for iOS users in the US

Apps

Twitter rolls out Creator Dashboard for iOS users in the US

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Google to bring archive APK feature to help you save on space on Android

Snapchat, Niti Aayog to train 12,000 teachers in AR: Here's what that means

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Gaming

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details
Sony State of Play: From God of War Ragnarok to Hogwarts Legacy, what to expect

Gaming

Sony State of Play: From God of War Ragnarok to Hogwarts Legacy, what to expect
Great deal on GTA 5 for Xbox owners! Do not miss it

Gaming

Great deal on GTA 5 for Xbox owners! Do not miss it
Here s your first look of Sony s PlayStation VR2

Gaming

Here s your first look of Sony s PlayStation VR2
PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

News

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 10 Pro भारत में इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 32MP का सेल्फी कैमरा

Twitter में आएगा Creators Dashboard टूल, अब यूजर्स ऐसे रख पाएंगे अपनी कमाई का हिसाब

रूस खुद को ग्लोबल इंटरनेट से कर रहा अलग? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

1.55 इंच HD डिस्प्ले के साथ Redmi Watch 2 Lite लॉन्च, कीमत 5,000 से कम

Free Fire MAX का होली इवेंट कैलेंडर हुआ जारी, जानें शेड्यूल समेत अन्य डिटेल

Latest Videos

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
News
Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Gaming

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details
Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components
Google to bring archive APK feature to help you save on space on Android

Apps

Google to bring archive APK feature to help you save on space on Android
Snapchat, Niti Aayog to train 12,000 teachers in AR: Here's what that means

News

Snapchat, Niti Aayog to train 12,000 teachers in AR: Here's what that means

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers