Great deal on GTA 5 for Xbox owners! Do not miss it

News

GTA 5 selling with a great deal for Xbox owners: Check the latest offer

Gaming

GTA 5's story mode will be discounted by 50 percent until June 14 for Xbox users. This discount will also apply to the new-gen version of GTA 5, which will release on March 15.

GTA-V

(Image: Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is currently one of the most popular open-world games globally. Rockstar Games will be releasing its GTA 5 new-gen version for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X | S later this month. For Xbox owners, this might be the best time to get the new version, which will be heavily discounted at 50 percent. Also Read - Microsoft is establishing another data centre in Hyderabad

According to a Microsoft listing spotted by journalist Ben T, GTA 5’s story mode will be discounted by 50 percent until June 14 for Xbox users. This discount will also apply to the new-gen version of GTA 5, which will release on March 15. Also Read - Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia

It is not clear if the deal will be made available for PlayStation owners also. The follow-up tweet made by Ben T seems to be speculation that Rockstar could put up a similar deal for PlayStation owners. As of now, no such deal for the PlayStation has been announced. However, do take note, that GTA Online will be made available for free to PS5 players for its first three months on the platform.

GTA 5 has maintained a steady pace of sales for nearly a year, and with the release of the new-gen version, we expect to see a boost in the number of sales.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced new-gen version is set to release on March 15. It will be made available in two versions: story and multiplayer. The game will also come with three graphics settings options for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which will maximize the new hardware for upscaled 4K and ray-tracing graphics at 60 frames per second.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2022 6:58 PM IST

