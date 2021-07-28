GTA 5 will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass service soon: Play it before it is gone

Every month some new games get added to the Xbox Game Pass and some of them get the boot. A piece of new news has gamers in a flurry, as the immensely popular GTA 5 will soon be leaving the subscription service, as it has been added to the “Leaving Soon” category. Games under this category tend to leave in roughly two weeks. Also Read - GTA Online Los Santos Tuners: Prize rides, Mod Shop, new vehicles, races, and more

While the game will leave the service, the company is offering a massive discount for players to purchase it via the service. With the Game Pass, it is available only at $14.99 for the Premium Edition. Also Read - GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update: New cars, LS Car Meet and more

Not the first time GTA 5 is leaving Xbox Game Pass

To recall, this is not the first time GTA 5 is leaving the Xbox Game Pass service. The game made a return to the service on April 8, 2021. This hints that the game might make a comeback. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass: List of games coming to consoles in July, big games releasing next month

The only thing that might affect some, would be that the game via the Xbox Cloud Gaming service could be played on Android devices too, which increased the accessibility for players. Players who purchase the game via the Game Pass would still be able to take advantage of this feature. However, if the Game Pass expires, they won’t be able to play games on the service unless they resubscribe or buy the game.

If you are sad that GTA 5 is leaving the service, there will be a lot of new games being added to the service including Hades and much more.

As of now, there is no definitive date for GTA 5’s exit from the Xbox Game Pass service. However, we expect the game to make its exit in roughly two weeks.