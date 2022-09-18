Leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has surfaced online revealing a few details of the much-awaited game including the protagonists, robbery and more. Also Read - GTA 6 to include a playable female protagonist for the first time: Report

For the unversed, Grand Theft Auto is the second best-selling game to date and is expected to make a comeback soon. The developer Rockstar Games has previously confirmed that it is working on a new Grand Theft Auto game. A total of 90 videos were leaked online. Also Read - Rockstar wants to work on GTA 6, shelves GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remasters: Report

GTA 6 gameplay leaked online

As per the leaked footages by teapotuberhacker, the game will feature Bonnie and Clyde-like couple (expected to be named Lucia and Jason) robbing a diner, Pulp Fiction-style, and doing crowd control before the cops arrive. The tipster leaked 90 videos of the upcoming game.

Another video revealed a character walking with a pistol in one hand and a rifle on the back. This might be a hint that the game developers will be using the Red Dead Redemption 2 inventory system which only lets the player keep one single weapon only. For those who don’t know, in previous versions, players could carry their own full arsenal in an invisible pocket.

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021. As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. https://t.co/8KbrCRSBc2 pic.twitter.com/ia0WAnKPhR — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

Another video revealed the proprietary tools for the players. There are chances that it might show dense crowds as one video has taken place in a strip club. A video shows one of the proprietary tools in action. Notably, a few of these videos are marked for 2021. Hence, if these videos are real, then the developers might still be working on them, so it might take some time before it is launched for everyone to play.

The GTA fans are discussing if these videos are even authentic or not. Some fans have noticed the amount of effort it would get to take to get the voice artists onboard, and create the system.