Rockstar Games is yet to announce a sequel to the now-inseparable GTA 5 but there’re discussions going on about what GTA 6 could bring to the table. Rumours have been long afloat of Grand Theft Auto 6 going back to Vice City after almost two decades, although in a modern and up-to-date version of the same. A recent tip now hints at the size and enormity of the game’s map. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto 6 story mode could let you play as a female lead

A new map has emerged on the Internet that claims to represent GTA 6’s Vice City. An earlier version of the map has been circulated with minimum details but the new one comes with scale and more details. When compared to Los Santos, the map is only slightly smaller but has almost similar features including two islands. Also Read - A GTA 5 Easter Egg has appeared in an episode of Better Call Saul

GTA 6 Vice City map leaks

The map showcases large areas of green patches with a river that divides the map into two landmasses. There seems to be a large delta-like feature in the center that could give rise to several boat chases and interesting missions. There also appears to be an island district with its own beach ahead of a posh urban setup. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto 6 could be set in Vice City according to rumors

The map also has certain features such as airports, and military bases, thereby hinting at the presence of aircraft within the game. Of course, it remains to be seen as to whether GTA 6 brings back jet aircraft and fighter planes from GTA 5. The original GTA Vice City had no aircraft that players can interact with.

In a direct comparison with GTA 5’s Los Santos, the map appears slightly smaller. However, Rockstar Games has been known to work its wonders with maps and we expect the new Vice City to have opportunities to let players enjoy in the same fashion as GTA 5’s Los Santos.

A previous GTA 6 leak also hinted at the story’s protagonist bring a female character. GTA 5 offered a choice of three characters from the go, allowing players to choose between them randomly. The arrival of a female protagonist could shape up an exciting new era for the GTA franchise.

At the moment, Rockstar Games is minting profits from 2013’s GTA 5 and GTA Online. The game will be given a makeover for the current generation Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 consoles soon.