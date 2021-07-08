GTA 6 leaks: Release date, mobile compatibility, maps, gameplay, and more

GTA 6 leaks have been making rounds for months now. The latest leaks on the line suggest that the game’s release timeline have been postponed until 2025. Rockstar Games is tight-lipped at the moment, but a notable tipster has suggested that the next instalment of the action-adventure franchise will centre around modern settings. Rumours point out that the enhanced version of GTA 5 will hit Windows PC, and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S console. Early birds have even predicted that the developer might port the game to mobile devices. Here’s everything you need to know about Grand Theft Auto 6. Also Read - GTA 6 release date: Grand Theft Auto 6 launch timeline, new features and maps leaked

GTA 6 release date (rumoured)

As mentioned earlier, popular game tipster Tom Henderson has revealed that instead of the 2023 release, GTA 6 launch has been postponed to 2025. The tipster even said that game would likely swap the static map in favour of an evolving map that can change with updates similar to what we have seen in popular titles like PUBG, Call of Duty, etc. Also Read - GTA Online new update: Brings seven new Deadline modes, special discounts and more

GTA 6: Will it arrive on mobile devices

GTA San Andreas, Vice City are available on mobile devices. Although the latest version is not available either on Android or iOS, one can stream on the former platform using the Steam Link app. While reports speculate that the developers might port the game to mobile, given some popular titles garnered massive hits on the mobile platform, it is still early to make such predictions. Also Read - GTA 6 leaked map reveals new details, but can it be trusted?

GTA 6: Maps, modern settings, and other leaks

We have seen numerous leaks around GTA 6, from maps, location, to gameplay settings. Rumours in the past have revealed that the upcoming GTA game might be set in Rio De Janeiro. As spotted on the subreddit, a total of four maps were leaked, each revealing a different section of the overall map. Leaks further cite that the action-adventure game might have military bases, airports and a female protagonist. While Rockstar Games is keeping mum about the next big release, and we are but to depend on rumour mill to ‘take comfort,’ the developers have at least confirmed that the single-player mode will stay intact.