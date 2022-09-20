Gta 6 Maker Rockstar Games Issues Statement After Massive Leak Of 90 Videos

Days after a massive leak of the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, the studio, Rockstar has finally confirmed that their data was breached. After the GTA VI leak surfaced across different platforms including popular social media websites, the studio started filing copyright claims to take them down. Now, Rockstar has come forward with a statement announcing the leak which showcased some of the “early development footage” of the GTA VI game. Also Read - GTA 6 Gameplay leaks reveal robbery, protagonists and more

Rockstar Games has claimed that it had ‘suffered a network intrusion’ which led to the massive leak of 90 videos of the new Grand Theft Auto 6. The leaked video showcases its engine, gameplay, and more from what looked like an early development build. Also Read - GTA 6 to include a playable female protagonist for the first time: Report

The statement read, “We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto. At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.”

The statement from Rockstar further read, “We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation.”

The new GTA VI is a long-awaited open-world game that is expected to launch next year. Considering that the videos that were leaked showed development from a few years back, we can expect the studio to be in the final stages of development.

The last iteration of the game GTA V was launched in the year 2013. However, the studio has consistently updated it for better graphics and even storyline. The game is one of the most successful titles to date. GTA V has a record-breaking 170 million sales to date.