GTA 6 release is still months away but the rumour mill is brimmed with details. The latest leak on the line comes from a well-known YouTuber who claims to have found GTA 6 big clue in Red Dead Redemption 2. While previous leaks suggested that the new entry in the GTA series to be set in Vice City, the new leak shed some new details.

GTA 6 map leak unearthed in Red Dead Redemption 2

YouTuber Strange Man (via ComicBook) managed to dig a possible GTA 6 teaser in Red Dead Redemption 2. The video shows a note found on a skeleton near RDR2's region of Gaptooth Ridge. The skeleton in the desert has a letter that can be collected by players. The letter was sent from Cardinal Blanco to Brother Rodolfo asking the latter not to travel "east" and instead stay in California.

As per the YouTuber, this letter represents Rockstar Games leaving behind GTA V's California-theme setting of Los Santos and switching to the Miami-inspired setting of Vice City. This doesn't come as a surprise, as the developers in the past teased future titles within earlier games. A screenshot of the 'sixth instalment' of the GTA franchise appeared on the internet that showed a player flying somewhat a cropduster aircraft over Vice City.

That aside, the GTA 6 release date is expected to be sometime in 2025. Rumours in the past have suggested that the game will include a male protagonist and have a chaptered story like Red Dead Redemption 2. An earlier Frieden leak said that the next GTA entry would feature four main characters – two police and two gang members. But these rumours still seem far-reaching for now. However, what’s clear is that the upcoming GTA 6 will be a PS5 and Xbox Series X release, given the upcoming GTA 5 next-gen is slotted for the console and PC.