GTA 6 new features leaked online, likely to get a unique theme

GTA 6 is still a few years away from witnessing its official release, every other week a new leak on the GTA franchise's next-gen action game pops up online. While maps have been the all-time favourite talking point in the rumour hub, renowned tracker Tom Henderson has shed some new details.

GTA 6 might feature a unique theme, likely to have two protagonists

Notable leaker Tom Henderson suggests that GTA 6 might feature a cryptocurrency-like theme. While several reports pointed out that GTA's next game might get a single protagonist, the leaker refuting previous reports now reveal that GTA 6 to get both a female and a male protagonist.

"I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions. The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies," Tom said.

This aside, GTA 6’s next-gen technology has supposedly been teased by Rockstar Games. As per a ComicBook report, Rockstar Games during a recent GDC 2021 presentation cited that it’s exploring machine learning approaches. Further, the developers are said to have revealed the horses have over 3,000 animations across 23 unique movement styles. Reports speculate that Rockstar Games might raise the bar again following major changes with Red Dead Redemption 2.

As per previous leaks, GTA 6 might introduce a map of modern-day Vice City and will likely be based on Miami. The game is tipped to have the codename ‘Project Americas,’ and feature Vice City and Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, a screenshot of the ‘sixth instalment’ of the GTA franchise that appeared on the internet earlier this month showed a player flying somewhat a cropduster aircraft over Vice City. Apparently, the developers are working on the ongoing cheats issue in GTA Online. Rockstar Games’ next action-adventure game is widely anticipated to debut as late as 2025.