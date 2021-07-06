GTA 6 release date: Grand Theft Auto 6 launch date tipped but it will disappoint fans

GTA 6 or Grand Theft Auto 6 release date has been revealed by a new leak, but fans are surely going to get disappointed after knowing what we have to inform today. Much like PUBG Mobile, Grand Theft Auto or GTA series is one of the most popular action-adventure games available since its launch in the year 1997. Also Read - GTA Online new update: Brings seven new Deadline modes, special discounts and more

Past reports revealed that the follow up of GTA V will launch in September 23, but the new leak suggested a different story. As per a report coming from PC Gamer, GTA 6 game will release in the year 2025 and not when we were all thinking it will launch. This news surely comes as a big disappointment for gaming enthusiasts out there.

GTA 6 release date details leak

To recall, GTA V was first release in the year 2013, in the month of September. Since the launch of the GTA V, fans have been speculating about the release date of the next version aka GTA 6.

The same report also highlighted a recent video posted by Call of Duty and Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson on YouTube. The video showed some of the new features that GTA 6 could offer to players. As per the video GTA 6 will bring multiple playable characters similar to GTA V. The next version of GTA is also tipped to add a new hacker role for the protagonist.

The video also revealed some major changes in the game’s map. In GTA V the map is static, the video showed the GTA 6 with an evolving map that can be updated/ changed with time similar to what games like Fortnite and Call of Duty Mobile offer.