GTA 6 to include a playable female character for the first time: Check launch date and more

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) release is still months away and now a new report has claimed the next Grand Theft Auto game will feature a female Latina protagonist. A Latina woman will be one of two "leading" characters in the game, and the story is influenced by the infamous bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. The report also indicates that the launch version of GTA 6 will begin with fictionalized Miami and surrounding areas, but will be updated with "new missions and cities on a regular basis".

Notable leaker Tom Henderson suggests that GTA 6 might feature a cryptocurrency-like theme. While several reports pointed out that GTA's next game might get a single protagonist, the leaker refuting previous reports now reveal that GTA 6 to get both a female and a male protagonist. "I heard recently that in GTA 6, some missions will reward you in bitcoin instead of cash for completing some missions. The stock market feature will return, with the addition of a broker for different cryptocurrencies," Tom said.

As per previous leaks, GTA 6 might introduce a map of modern-day Vice City and will likely be based on Miami. The game is tipped to have the codename 'Project Americas,' and feature Vice City and Rio de Janeiro. Meanwhile, a screenshot of the 'sixth instalment' of the GTA franchise that appeared on the internet earlier this month showed a player flying somewhat a cropduster aircraft over Vice City. Apparently, the developers are working on the ongoing cheats issue in GTA Online. Rockstar Games' next action-adventure game is widely anticipated to debut as late as 2025.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Strange Man (via ComicBook) earlier managed to dig a possible GTA 6 teaser in Red Dead Redemption 2. The video shows a note found on a skeleton near RDR2’s region of Gaptooth Ridge. The skeleton in the desert has a letter that can be collected by players. The letter was sent from Cardinal Blanco to Brother Rodolfo asking the latter not to travel “east” and instead stay in California.