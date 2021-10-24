GTA Online Halloween event 2021: Halloween is just around the corner and to make things spooky, GTA Online has received a bunch of special events via the latest update. The Halloween-themed content brings UFOs, deadly ghost cars, creepy supernatural serial killers, and freaky clowns. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition trailer released: Here's your first look

To give at an eerie feel, developers have even added driverless ghostly vehicles- Phantom cars, that drive around Los Santos and attacks players ‘at will.’ The Slashers event is another spooky one that will catch players off guard. With the events come bonuses as well. Also Read - GTA Online tips and tricks: How to quickly make GTA$1 million

Halloween in GTA Online brings spooky Phantom Car and Slashers event

Phantom Car event takes inspiration from the 1983 John Carpenter film Christine, an adaption of Stephen King’s famous novel about a deadly vehicle. As per data miners here’s how players can witness the killer car- Also Read - GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition release date shifted to 2022: Here's why

-The time frame for the events will happen between 9 PM and 5 AM.

-One must be in free roam outside in San Andreas

-On foot or in a ground-based vehicle

-One must be close to the spawn area

-Player must be in the session for at least 16 minutes before the ‘events could trigger.’ Cool downtime for both events is 15 minutes.

To experience all the Halloween excitement in the open world, you will need to log in to GTA Online and enter a public or invite-only session with at least one other player in it. Players should keep in note that they won’t be able to encounter the events if they are on planes, helicopters, and boats. The Deluxo, the Oppressors (both Mk1 and Mk2), and any amphibious vehicles are excluded as well.

“The LSPD is reporting a spike in calls regarding phantom cars with no drivers following folks around creepily on their commutes, while a crop of copycat killers are running amok. Watch out for psychotic Slasher-types — with seemingly superhuman strength — praying on people who are otherwise going about their business. These two new phenomena are here throughout the Halloween season in Freemode, so be safe out there,” Rockstar Games mentioned in the newswire.

Besides the deadly vehicle that gets covered in flames and is on the kill at will once you step out of your car, killer clowns are another scary addition that are stalking the nighttime streets. The grim villains can be seen only in Los Santos. Halloween Slashers added in the game include a flaming murderer, a masked killer with a machete, etc.

“Muster up your courage and face your demons as Slasher, Come Out to Play, and Condemned return to GTA Online for a limited time, all paying out Double Rewards,” the developers whispered.

In addition, Rockstar Games mentioned a few small tweaks with the update like Republican Space Ranger Livery for the Pfister Comet S2 that will be available through October 27, Dinka RT3000 Prize Ride Challenge: place Top four in eight different Pursuit Series Races, 50 percent off laser weapons, among others.