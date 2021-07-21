Rockstar Games after a long wait has finally released a major update for GTA Online, dubbed GTA Online Los Santos Tuners. The update brings in a lot of new features, which will appeal to all car enthusiasts playing the game. The company announced the release of the update via a tweet, which had a teaser video along with a link to an article explaining the new update. Also Read - GTA Online: Top 5 fastest cars: Ocelot Pariah, Grotti Itali RSX, Pfister 811 and more

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update brings in multiple new missions along with a slew of tuner-based cars. Apart from these, the company has also introduced a new social space, called LS Car Meet. Also Read - GTA 6 release date: Grand Theft Auto 6 launch timeline, new features and maps leaked

At LS Car Meet players can race each other to earn exciting rewards, upgrades and respect. There players will also be able to show off their customized vehicles, race with friends on personal tracks, and also can test new cars.

Car culture is taking back the streets in Los Santos Tuners, an action-packed new update for GTA Online: https://t.co/xqWplcmzNL pic.twitter.com/acGTiY2FnO — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 20, 2021

To become a part of LS Car Meet, players will need to pay GTA $50,000 and then they will be able to get access to new clothing, race modes, Trade prices, wheels and more. Players will also get access to the Test Track where players can race whenever they want.

The update brings in 10 new highly modifiable cars, namely Annis Euros, Annis ZR350, Obey Tailgater S, Dinka RT3000, Karin Calico GTF, Dinka Jester RR, Vulcar Warrener HKR, Annis Remus, Karin Futo GTX and Vapid Dominator GTT.

Rockstar Games has also confirmed that they will be releasing more cars, prizes and other features in the coming weeks. The company has already teased the arrival of Pfister Comet S2 next week.