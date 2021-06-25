GTA Online new update: Brings seven new Deadline modes, special discounts and more

Rockstar Games has released a new GTA Online update, which brings in seven new Deadline arenas spread across the Los Santos’ iconic landmarks. Deadline is a Tron like minigame inside of the GTA Online World. You can launch the Deadline game mode straight from the boot menu or pick a new arena by heading to the Jobs menu. Also Read - E3 2021: What is it, entire schedule, how to watch livestream for free, what to expect

The new update brings in seven new arenas to the Deadline mode along with doling out triple GTA$ and RP for playing. Players can play Deadline and then purchase the Nagasaki Shotaro motorcycle until June 30 to receive a $7,50,000 discount. Also Read - GTA 6 leaked map reveals new details, but can it be trusted?

Apart from the Deadline mode, the game’s Superyacht Life missions are also doling out triple payouts all week. Also Read - GTA 6 release date announcement likely this week, single player mode confirmed

You can also call up Captain Darcy inside of the game and complete at least one of his six missions for some extra goodies. Other than that, you can also jump into some Entourage games and escort a high-value target to a safe extraction point in order to get double GTA$ and RP anytime this week.

The Diamond Casino Resort is hosting a lucky wheel this week where you can try and win the casino car. The car up for grabs is the Enus Windsor Drop, a luxury convertible.

In-game discounts for the week include:

Buckingham Luxor – 40% off

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe – 40% off

Buckingham Swift – 40% off

Buckingham Swift Deluxe – 40% off

Buckingham Supervolito – 40% off

Buckingham Supervolito Carbon – 40% off

Gallivanter Baller LE – 40% off

Gallivanter Baller LE LWB (Armored) – 40% off

Enus Cognoscenti – 40% off

Enus Cognoscenti (Armored) – 40% off

Galaxy Super Yachts – 50% off

Galaxy Super Yacht upgrades and modifications – 50% off

Hangars – 50% off

Shotaro – 40% off

Deadline Outfits – 40% off

GTA Prime Gaming members will get GTA$100k just for playing the game. Also, they will get an exclusive 60 percent discount on Buckingham Nimbus, 80 percent discount on Grotti Bestia GTS and 80 percent discount on Karin 190z.