GTA Trilogy may not be the most advanced and up to date game graphically but it is easily one of the biggest launches of this year, purely due to its immense following within the gaming community. The popularity and expectations have come back to bite the studio and developers as the game has been found riddled with bugs. So much so that Rockstar Games was forced to take off the game from PC sales. Now, GTA Definitive Edition is back on PC via Rockstar’s own Games Launcher. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition footage leaked: Take a look here

Rockstar Support’s official Twitter handle, earlier today, announced that the game is finally back on PC via the Games Launcher. In a tweet the company stated, “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is again available through the Rockstar Games Launcher for play and purchase. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward.” Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition trailer released: Here's your first look

Rockstar was forced to remove the game in the first place because it needed to remove some of the files unintentionally included in these versions. Also Read - GTA Online tips and tricks: How to quickly make GTA$1 million

The removal of the game and the bugs made the release more of a meme fest, similar to what CD Projekt Red faced with the launch of the CyberPunk 2077. The AAA title game was removed from stores due to massive glitches in the virtual world of CyberPunk.

GTA Trilogy-The Definitive Edition promises relatively enhanced graphics and some changes to the game’s core elements such as in-game driving. Rockstar Games has shared comparisons between the old version of the game and the new Definitive Edition.

The GTA III was originally launched in the year 2001, followed by GTA Vice City which is based on 1980s America. Rockstar then launched San Andreas in the year 2004. The game came with three distinct cities and unique story line of CJ.