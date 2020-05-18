GTA V giveaway by Epic Games caused Rockstar Games server outages

It seems like the recent giveaway of GTA V by Epic Games Store not only affected its own servers, but those of Rockstar Games as well. Rockstar Games server faced outages which were from the immense traffic. We can safely assume that this is because of Epic Games Store offering the game for free from Friday onwards. This caused a massive number of players to try the game for the first time this weekend. Rockstar Games says that it is actively trying to fix the situation. Also Read - GTA 5: Here is how to get the game for free on Windows

Rockstar Games was not ready for this spike in number of people, hence could not handle the traffic. The tweet from Rockstar Support reads, “Due to extremely high player volumes, we are currently experiencing issues with access to Rockstar Games Services including the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTA V for PC. We are actively working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated of any changes.” For those that are interested they can still get the game for free on Epic Games Store. Also Read - GTA 5 Premium Edition is free on Epic Games Store this week; initial rush takes the store down

There were rumors of the game going free, but the official announcement regarding GTA V Premium Edition came hours after the Epic Games Store Twitter account accidentally posted the information online.

Due to extremely high player volumes, we are currently experiencing issues with access to Rockstar Games Services including the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTAV for PC. We are actively working to resolve the issue and will keep you updated of any changes. — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) May 17, 2020

The game is now available as part of the weekly free game offer on the store. The Premium Edition offers players a cash bonus of $1,000,000 in GTA Online as part of the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.

However, the interest in this deal was overwhelming on the Epic Games Store servers. The company even acknowledged this in a tweet revealing that it is “currently experiencing high traffic”. This traffic will likely result in slow loading times, 500 errors, or outright crashes. Epic Games also asked interested players to practice patience as it works to resolute the issue.