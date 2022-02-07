comscore GTA V, GTA Online coming to Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox Series X, Series S
This will be the third generation of consoles to get a version of the same GTA V game

GTA V

GTA V is coming to PS5, XBox Series X and Series S

Rockstar Games is finally bringing GTA V, GTA Online to the new generation of consoles. The studio will be launching GTA V on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S consoles. Rockstar won’t stop there. PlayStation 5 players will also get the benefit of getting GTA Online for free for the first three months. The Also Read - Sony to launch over 10 new live service games to take on Microsoft, Epic Games

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will be getting a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version on March 15. This will be the third generation of consoles to get a version of the same GTA V game. The superior hardware on both new consoles will be able to take the graphics of the game to a whole new level. So far, only PC players were able to enjoy such high renders. Also Read - Sony PlayStation State of Play announced, Gran Turismo 7 gameplay to be revealed

What’s New in GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S feature new graphics modes with up to 4K resolution and up to 60 frames per second. The new version will also get the texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing. Additionally, it will be offering the technical advancements of the latest console generation with faster loading times, 3D audio, platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback, and much more. Also Read - Next 3 Call of Duty games likely to launch on PS, irrespective of Microsoft's Activision acquisition

For older generation consoles, players will be able to continue on the new generation of hardware. PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to transfer both their GTAV Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S with a one-time migration at launch.

In a statement, Rockstar Games confirmed that a new standalone version of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will also debut at launch. This new version will be available for free for the first three months to PlayStation 5 players.

What’s New in GTA Online

GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series also includes a range of improvements including the ability to skip the GTAV Story Mode prologue before entering Online, and an all-new GTA Online Tutorial. New GTA Online players will now enter the Career Builder, with instant access to their choice of one of four illicit businesses — Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner — and a sizable GTA$ windfall to help select a property, high-end vehicle, and the firepower required to kickstart their enterprise. Returning players will also have the option to restart their character and take advantage of the Career Builder at any time.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2022 7:04 PM IST

